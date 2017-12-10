THE livestock team at Primaries is trying something new with the announcement of the company’s inaugural online Grow Safe weaner sale set to be held on AuctionsPlus on Friday, January 5, 2018.

The sale represents what the Primaries team hopes will be the first of many such sales across cattle and sheep, where the product being offered will be sold directly from property and guaranteed Grow Safe certified.

Primaries livestock manager Paul Mahony said there were two main reasons behind the decision to put the sale together.

“By using the AuctionsPlus format, there is less stress on the animal because there is no need to spend time in saleyards which impacts on productivity,” Mr Mahony said.

“This is in line with the Grow Safe animal health strategy.”

The sale is still open for nominations of weaner steers and heifers from Grow Safe certified producers with Primaries expecting to offer at least 300 head of cattle from across the State during the sale.

On the buying end, Mr Mahony said there would be something for all interests from lotfeeders to graziers to exporters.

“There’s a multitude of market options and Primaries is looking at making it an annual event at the very least,” he said.

Primaries has already received nominations for the sale including from Brian Trigwell, who runs a Banksia Grove bloodline Angus herd at Donnybrook.

“I’ve been using Grow Safe fertilisers for about four years and the cattle have performed very well during that period,” Mr Trigwell said.

“I wanted to try it out because we were suffering some water quality problems and because Grow Safe doesn’t use chemicals it seemed like a good idea to try it out.

“Since being on the program those issues have gone away which means our marron enterprise, which we run alongside the cattle, isn’t harmed by water problems.

“On the cattle side of things, we were having issues due to grass tetany (hypomagnesaemia) which is a serious problem but the soil testing and needs-based fertiliser mix from Grow Safe seems to have fixed that issue.”