 

New Murray Grey genetics on way to Southend

09 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
This Murray Grey bull, Carlinga Mordred KYM M13, was recently purchased by the Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, privately for $20,000 from the Carlinga stud, Boggabri, New South Wales.
This Murray Grey bull, Carlinga Mordred KYM M13, was recently purchased by the Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, privately for $20,000 from the Carlinga stud, Boggabri, New South Wales.

NEW bloodlines are on the way to the Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, after it recently purchased a new stud sire for $20,000 from the Carlinga stud, Boggabri, New South Wales.

Stud principal Kurt Wise made a flying visit to inspect the bull, Carlinga Mordred KYM M13, and was instantly taken by it saying he was very impressed.

Mr Wise said Mordred M13 soft, easy-doing type, with faultless conformation, a sleek is a soft coat and a pedigree to match.

“Looking through the Carlinga herd there was great consistency of quality and type from the same blood animal,” Mr Wise said.

“This moderate, easy doing, functional, sound bull was exactly what I was looking for.

“He also has an impressive set of EBVs.”

The January 2016-drop Mordred M13 is sired by Ondiong F78 and out of Carlinga Penny J85.

It has EBVs of +3.7 birthweight, +26, +41 and +60 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +36 carcase weight, +2.9 EMA, +1.5 rib fat, +2 rump fat, +0.1 retail beef yield and +0.5 IMF, which rank it in the top one per cent of the breed for rib and rump fat and top 10pc for IMF.

Its index values are +$44 vealer terminal, +$49 supermarket (top 10pc) and +$70 EU heavy steer (top 10pc).

In the show ring in the past 12 months Mordred M13 was sashed the junior champion Murray Grey bull at the 2017 Brisbane Ekka, supreme exhibit, grand champion and senior champion bull at this year’s Canberra Royal Show in February and at last week‘s Sydney Royal Easter Show it was sashed the senior champion Murray Grey bull.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables