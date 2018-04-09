NEW bloodlines are on the way to the Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, after it recently purchased a new stud sire for $20,000 from the Carlinga stud, Boggabri, New South Wales.

Stud principal Kurt Wise made a flying visit to inspect the bull, Carlinga Mordred KYM M13, and was instantly taken by it saying he was very impressed.

Mr Wise said Mordred M13 soft, easy-doing type, with faultless conformation, a sleek is a soft coat and a pedigree to match.

“Looking through the Carlinga herd there was great consistency of quality and type from the same blood animal,” Mr Wise said.

“This moderate, easy doing, functional, sound bull was exactly what I was looking for.

“He also has an impressive set of EBVs.”

The January 2016-drop Mordred M13 is sired by Ondiong F78 and out of Carlinga Penny J85.

It has EBVs of +3.7 birthweight, +26, +41 and +60 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +36 carcase weight, +2.9 EMA, +1.5 rib fat, +2 rump fat, +0.1 retail beef yield and +0.5 IMF, which rank it in the top one per cent of the breed for rib and rump fat and top 10pc for IMF.

Its index values are +$44 vealer terminal, +$49 supermarket (top 10pc) and +$70 EU heavy steer (top 10pc).

In the show ring in the past 12 months Mordred M13 was sashed the junior champion Murray Grey bull at the 2017 Brisbane Ekka, supreme exhibit, grand champion and senior champion bull at this year’s Canberra Royal Show in February and at last week‘s Sydney Royal Easter Show it was sashed the senior champion Murray Grey bull.