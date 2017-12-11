 

Quality weaners locked in for Manjimup sale

JODIE RINTOUL
11 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Return vendors WD & IM Phillips, Kanangra Grazing, Manjimup, will once again be one of the major vendors at the Manjimup weaner sale next week when they truck in 50 Angus steers from their renowned Angus breeding herd.
Return vendors WD & IM Phillips, Kanangra Grazing, Manjimup, will once again be one of the major vendors at the Manjimup weaner sale next week when they truck in 50 Angus steers from their renowned Angus breeding herd.

A TRIP down to Manjimup is in order for buyers looking for quality, well-bred weaners, as there will be plenty on offer at next week’s Landmark Manjimup weaner sale.

The sale on Tuesday, December 12, commencing not before 1.30pm, has once again attracted local vendors who are renowned for producing top quality weaners year-in-year-out.

With a range of breeds and weights in the line-up there will be calves suitable for a range of needs and buyers will be spoilt for choice with 600 steers and heifers nominated for the sale.

The majority of the yarding will consist of Angus weaners from respected local producers while the rest of the yarding will comprise of calves representing the Murray Grey, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Red Angus and Blonde d’Aquitaine breeds.

Landmark sale co-ordinator Matt Watts said all buyers would be able to find weaners to fit their requirements in the sale.

“The quality of the offering is once again unquestionable and the calves are up to the usual standard presented by our regular vendors in this sale,” Mr Watts said.

“The majority of the calves on offer will be vendor’s first drafts which means they will be some of the best offered for the season.

“Given the quality and the breeding behind the calves in the line-up, buyers will certainly be able to buy with confidence.”

The biggest vendor in the sale will be BJ Dunnet Family Trust, Pemberton, which will present 70 Angus calves (35 steers and 35 heifers).

The 8-10-month-old calves are based on Mordallup and Monterey bloodlines and will weigh between 250-300kg, suited to graziers and restockers.

Return vendors the Phillips family, WD & IM Phillips, Kanangra Grazing, Manjimup, will be another of the bigger vendors when they truck in 50 Angus steers.

The 8-10mo draft featuring Diamond Tree genetics has been weaned for three weeks and will weigh in at between 280-380kg.

Another large line of 35 Angus steers sure to make the impression will be offered by fellow return vendor Joe Bendotti & Co, Pemberton.

The calves from the Pemberton-based operation are 8-10mo and are sired by Diamond Tree Angus bulls.

The line will have a weight range between 320-380kg making them suitable for a range of buyers.

Also offering a sizable draft of pure Angus calves will be D Prestige & A Hilwig, Manjimup, who have nominated 24 Angus steers and 10 Angus heifers.

The line, which is based on Lawsons Angus genetics is 7-9mo and will weigh from 280-340kg.

The entire draft will have been weaned for 20 days by the time of the sale and are very quiet cattle.

Redwood Hills, Bridgetown, will also feature among the black pens of cattle with an offering of 40 Angus cross calves (20 steers and 20 weaners).

This line of calves is slightly younger at 7-9mo and will weigh from 300-350kg.

The calves are by Bonnydale Black Simmental bloodlines.

Manjimup producers A & AE Milentis will also present 7-9mo Angus cross calves when they truck in 30 Angus-Murray Grey cross weaners.

The offering will consist of 20 steers and 10 heifers which are sired by Mordallup Angus bulls and out of Murray Grey cows.

The line will be weaned for two weeks and will average about 340kg.

In the Charolais line-up D Della & Son, Pemberton, will be the major vendor with an offering of 35 Charolais cross steers and 15 Charolais cross heifers aged 9-10mo.

These calves are sired by Wandilup Charolais bulls and will weigh between 340-380kg.

Another vendor in the Charolais run will be EAD & DJ Mildenhall, Bridgetown.

The Mildenhalls offering will consist of 17 Charolais cross steers and three Charolais cross heifers.

The 8-10mo calves are sired by Charolais bulls and out of Angus-Murray Grey cows.

The line will be weaned for three weeks and will weigh from 350-400kg.

In the Murray Grey pens RA Quaife, Manjimup, will present 16 Murray Grey 8-10mo calves (nine steers and seven heifers) which will have been weaned for three weeks while JC & HM Rose, Manjimup, will truck in 18 Murray Grey-Blonde d’Aquitaine cross calves (nine steers and nine heifers) which are 6-8mo.

Along with offering nine Angus steers aged 8-10mo return vendors AV & SM Kelly, Manjimup will also present 13 Gelbvieh steers and 16 Red Angus calves (10 steers and six heifers) which are also 8-10mo.

The calves from the Kelly’s paddocks will range from 320-350kg.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Jodie Rintoul

Jodie Rintoul

is Farm Weekly's livestock manager

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
thanks for the article. it confirms, sadly that the biggest problem with our wool industry is
light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables