A TRIP down to Manjimup is in order for buyers looking for quality, well-bred weaners, as there will be plenty on offer at next week’s Landmark Manjimup weaner sale.

The sale on Tuesday, December 12, commencing not before 1.30pm, has once again attracted local vendors who are renowned for producing top quality weaners year-in-year-out.

With a range of breeds and weights in the line-up there will be calves suitable for a range of needs and buyers will be spoilt for choice with 600 steers and heifers nominated for the sale.

The majority of the yarding will consist of Angus weaners from respected local producers while the rest of the yarding will comprise of calves representing the Murray Grey, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Red Angus and Blonde d’Aquitaine breeds.

Landmark sale co-ordinator Matt Watts said all buyers would be able to find weaners to fit their requirements in the sale.

“The quality of the offering is once again unquestionable and the calves are up to the usual standard presented by our regular vendors in this sale,” Mr Watts said.

“The majority of the calves on offer will be vendor’s first drafts which means they will be some of the best offered for the season.

“Given the quality and the breeding behind the calves in the line-up, buyers will certainly be able to buy with confidence.”

The biggest vendor in the sale will be BJ Dunnet Family Trust, Pemberton, which will present 70 Angus calves (35 steers and 35 heifers).

The 8-10-month-old calves are based on Mordallup and Monterey bloodlines and will weigh between 250-300kg, suited to graziers and restockers.

Return vendors the Phillips family, WD & IM Phillips, Kanangra Grazing, Manjimup, will be another of the bigger vendors when they truck in 50 Angus steers.

The 8-10mo draft featuring Diamond Tree genetics has been weaned for three weeks and will weigh in at between 280-380kg.

Another large line of 35 Angus steers sure to make the impression will be offered by fellow return vendor Joe Bendotti & Co, Pemberton.