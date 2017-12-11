A TRIP down to Manjimup is in order for buyers looking for quality, well-bred weaners, as there will be plenty on offer at next week’s Landmark Manjimup weaner sale.
The sale on Tuesday, December 12, commencing not before 1.30pm, has once again attracted local vendors who are renowned for producing top quality weaners year-in-year-out.
With a range of breeds and weights in the line-up there will be calves suitable for a range of needs and buyers will be spoilt for choice with 600 steers and heifers nominated for the sale.
The majority of the yarding will consist of Angus weaners from respected local producers while the rest of the yarding will comprise of calves representing the Murray Grey, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Red Angus and Blonde d’Aquitaine breeds.
Landmark sale co-ordinator Matt Watts said all buyers would be able to find weaners to fit their requirements in the sale.
“The quality of the offering is once again unquestionable and the calves are up to the usual standard presented by our regular vendors in this sale,” Mr Watts said.
“The majority of the calves on offer will be vendor’s first drafts which means they will be some of the best offered for the season.
“Given the quality and the breeding behind the calves in the line-up, buyers will certainly be able to buy with confidence.”
The biggest vendor in the sale will be BJ Dunnet Family Trust, Pemberton, which will present 70 Angus calves (35 steers and 35 heifers).
The 8-10-month-old calves are based on Mordallup and Monterey bloodlines and will weigh between 250-300kg, suited to graziers and restockers.
Return vendors the Phillips family, WD & IM Phillips, Kanangra Grazing, Manjimup, will be another of the bigger vendors when they truck in 50 Angus steers.
The 8-10mo draft featuring Diamond Tree genetics has been weaned for three weeks and will weigh in at between 280-380kg.
Another large line of 35 Angus steers sure to make the impression will be offered by fellow return vendor Joe Bendotti & Co, Pemberton.
The calves from the Pemberton-based operation are 8-10mo and are sired by Diamond Tree Angus bulls.
The line will have a weight range between 320-380kg making them suitable for a range of buyers.
Also offering a sizable draft of pure Angus calves will be D Prestige & A Hilwig, Manjimup, who have nominated 24 Angus steers and 10 Angus heifers.
The line, which is based on Lawsons Angus genetics is 7-9mo and will weigh from 280-340kg.
The entire draft will have been weaned for 20 days by the time of the sale and are very quiet cattle.
Redwood Hills, Bridgetown, will also feature among the black pens of cattle with an offering of 40 Angus cross calves (20 steers and 20 weaners).
This line of calves is slightly younger at 7-9mo and will weigh from 300-350kg.
The calves are by Bonnydale Black Simmental bloodlines.
Manjimup producers A & AE Milentis will also present 7-9mo Angus cross calves when they truck in 30 Angus-Murray Grey cross weaners.
The offering will consist of 20 steers and 10 heifers which are sired by Mordallup Angus bulls and out of Murray Grey cows.
The line will be weaned for two weeks and will average about 340kg.
In the Charolais line-up D Della & Son, Pemberton, will be the major vendor with an offering of 35 Charolais cross steers and 15 Charolais cross heifers aged 9-10mo.
These calves are sired by Wandilup Charolais bulls and will weigh between 340-380kg.
Another vendor in the Charolais run will be EAD & DJ Mildenhall, Bridgetown.
The Mildenhalls offering will consist of 17 Charolais cross steers and three Charolais cross heifers.
The 8-10mo calves are sired by Charolais bulls and out of Angus-Murray Grey cows.
The line will be weaned for three weeks and will weigh from 350-400kg.
In the Murray Grey pens RA Quaife, Manjimup, will present 16 Murray Grey 8-10mo calves (nine steers and seven heifers) which will have been weaned for three weeks while JC & HM Rose, Manjimup, will truck in 18 Murray Grey-Blonde d’Aquitaine cross calves (nine steers and nine heifers) which are 6-8mo.
Along with offering nine Angus steers aged 8-10mo return vendors AV & SM Kelly, Manjimup will also present 13 Gelbvieh steers and 16 Red Angus calves (10 steers and six heifers) which are also 8-10mo.
The calves from the Kelly’s paddocks will range from 320-350kg.