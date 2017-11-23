AUSTRALIA’S most influential beef body Meat and Livestock Australia has launched one of the most ambitious agriculture plans ever - to make the red meat industry carbon neutral by 2030 and become the first beef and sheepmeat exporting nation to stake that claim.

In doing so, the strategy tackles head on the emergence of laboratory or synthetic meat and puts the beef industry ahead of emerging consumer demand for environmental sustainability.

In what is becoming somewhat of a tradition, MLA used its annual general meeting, held in Alice Springs today, to outline its trailblazing proposition.

In a managing director’s address built around the message the consumer is king, Richard Norton said for the red meat industry to continue to prosper, it needed to maintain a razor sharp understanding of the consumer – their expectations, their must-haves, their desires.

He referred to the “increasing noise in international markets about a product’s environmental sustainability and carbon footprint” and the global companies investing big dollars in cultured beef - food grown in a laboratory using stem cells.

“Is this the start of a new era of meat production where we will start seeing companies

advertising their burgers as having no environmental footprint?” Mr Norton asked.

“The fact is that market signals in our high value international markets are telling us that our carbon footprint and emissions from livestock production are an issue.”

MLA and the CSIRO have identified a series of pathways that include both new innovations and farm management options to deliver a zero carbon footprint status.

The use of legumes and dung beetles in pasture systems, feedlotting, savannah fire management in northern Australia, sensible vegetation management, new feed supplements, genetic improvements and even the possibility of a vaccine to reduce methane production in the rumen are the way forward, according to MLA.

“These pathways don’t require the heavy hand of regulation,” Mr Norton said.