 

Red meat set sights on zero carbon footprint by 2030

SHAN GOODWIN
23 Nov, 2017 10:47 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Meat and Livestock Australia's managing director Richard Norton in Alice Springs this week.
Meat and Livestock Australia's managing director Richard Norton in Alice Springs this week.

AUSTRALIA’S most influential beef body Meat and Livestock Australia has launched one of the most ambitious agriculture plans ever - to make the red meat industry carbon neutral by 2030 and become the first beef and sheepmeat exporting nation to stake that claim.

In doing so, the strategy tackles head on the emergence of laboratory or synthetic meat and puts the beef industry ahead of emerging consumer demand for environmental sustainability.

In what is becoming somewhat of a tradition, MLA used its annual general meeting, held in Alice Springs today, to outline its trailblazing proposition.

In a managing director’s address built around the message the consumer is king, Richard Norton said for the red meat industry to continue to prosper, it needed to maintain a razor sharp understanding of the consumer – their expectations, their must-haves, their desires.

He referred to the “increasing noise in international markets about a product’s environmental sustainability and carbon footprint” and the global companies investing big dollars in cultured beef - food grown in a laboratory using stem cells.

“Is this the start of a new era of meat production where we will start seeing companies

advertising their burgers as having no environmental footprint?” Mr Norton asked.

“The fact is that market signals in our high value international markets are telling us that our carbon footprint and emissions from livestock production are an issue.”

MLA and the CSIRO have identified a series of pathways that include both new innovations and farm management options to deliver a zero carbon footprint status.

The use of legumes and dung beetles in pasture systems, feedlotting, savannah fire management in northern Australia, sensible vegetation management, new feed supplements, genetic improvements and even the possibility of a vaccine to reduce methane production in the rumen are the way forward, according to MLA.

“These pathways don’t require the heavy hand of regulation,” Mr Norton said.

“What they do require is the commitment of industry, the right policy settings from federal and state governments, and a continued investment in research, development and adoption of innovation within industry.

“Good science, driven by profit and practicality, will deliver many of the required outcomes to achieve neutrality.”

All the evidence from MLA’s research to date also shows that whenever methane emissions from cattle and sheep have been reduced, productivity has increased.

The dividends from setting a carbon neutral goal, Mr Norton said, included increased productivity, additional income from carbon mitigation projects, a major contribution to government targets on emissions reduction and another strong assurance for consumers of the quality and integrity of our naturally-produced, great tasting Australian red meat.

“Surely, that’s got to be better than a laboratory beef lasagne or a vegan burger,” he said.

Mr Norton said achieving the goal would put Australia head and shoulders above its competitors, giving consumers even more confidence in the quality and integrity of Australian red meat and turning environmental criticism of the industry on its head.

He acknowledged it may seem “a giant leap” but said steady progress over the past decade had already occurred.

Much of the heavy lifting was done.

“The red meat industry has already reduced its share of Australia’s total emissions from 20 per cent of Australia’s 600 million tonnes total emissions in 2005 to just 13pc in 2015, while also helping to reduce Australia’s overall emissions to 525 million tonnes over the same period,” Mr Norton said.

Around 300 people from many sectors of the beef industry were in Alice Springs this week for Red Meat 2017, which included MLA’s AGM, Cattle Council of Australia’s AGM and various forums and meetings.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables