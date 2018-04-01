 

Secondary cuts part of chef’s paddock-to-plate philosophy

TRAVIS KING
01 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Chef Guy Jeffreys, Millbrook Winery, Jarrahdale, demonstrated cooking skirt steak while speaking to the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge field day crowd about the value of secondary cuts of beef.
Chef Guy Jeffreys, Millbrook Winery, Jarrahdale, demonstrated cooking skirt steak while speaking to the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge field day crowd about the value of secondary cuts of beef.

WE have seen it happen with lamb shanks and beef cheeks – now skirt steak could be the next big thing in Australian households, according to one prominent WA chef.

Speaking at the recent Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge field day, renowned chef Guy Jeffreys said secondary cuts of beef are set to grab consumer’s attention as they look to explore different eating experiences.

Mr Jeffreys is the head chef at Millbrook Winery, Jarrahdale and has worked in some of WA’s most awarded restaurants, including Leeuwin Estate and Star Anise.

In 2017 he was named West Australian Good Food Guide Chef of the Year.

His desire to work in a restaurant that grows its own vegetables led him to Millbrook Winery in 2010 and he grows his own vegetables from seeds that have been saved from the previous year’s crop, cultivating the true paddock-to-plate philosophy.

“I’m passionate about seasonal produce and maintaining quality soil to produce flavorsome fruit and vegetables,” he said.

“I’m proud to say that we haven’t bought in any fruit and vegetable for the restaurant for over a year.

“We grow heirloom varieties so we can cultivate the seed for use in the future.”

But when he bought in half a steer carcase Guy’s interest in secondary beef cuts was piqued.

“We decided to break it down in-house and through that process, which was a big learning curve, I discovered that the prime cuts made up only 11 per cent of the beast,” he said.

“I then had to work out what I was going to do with the rest.

“So we tried a few different ways of cooking these secondary cuts and found out that some of them have a flavour all of their own.

“Beef doesn’t have to melt in your mouth to have flavour and skirt steak can be simply barbecued as you would a scotch fillet and it can have tremendous flavour and texture.

“As a chef, we hate wastage and like to utilise all aspects of an animal so it is quite an exciting challenge coming up with new ways to make the less obvious cuts of meat into something interesting.

“Consumers are also looking for value for money and this is where I see these less well known cuts becoming popular because if cooked right they can be a cheap meal for families.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables