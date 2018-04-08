LOOKING for an outstanding son by Allendale Anzac E114 was one of the reasons for Terry and Sandy Woods, Terraneil Poll Hereford stud, Beverley, in partnership with Ross and Andrew Bennett, Bendulla Poll Herefords stud, Mundulla, South Australia, outlaying the $27,000 top price for Wirruna Ledger L285 (AI) (P) at last month’s Wirruna Poll Herefords autumn bull and female sale at Holbrook, New South Wales.

The Locke family offered 61 Poll Hereford bulls in the sale and 56 sold for an average of $7143, while there was a 100 per cent clearance of the 62 females offered to a $6000 top price.

It is not the first time the Woods have paired up with the Bennett family to purchase a bull from the Wirruna stud.

Mr Woods said they had both had great success with the progeny from previous sire purchases from Wirruna and that was one reason for buying Ledger.

But the main reason for securing Ledger for both studs was its Allendale Anzac bloodline.

Mr Wood said there weren’t any bulls of the Allendale Anzac sire line in WA and it would be a very valuable addition to their genetic direction.

“He has a good balance of traits, extra scale and plenty of power,” Mr Woods said.

“He figures compliment a structurally correct body.”

The August 2015-drop son of Allendale Anzac is in the top one per cent of the breed for IMF (+1.7), top 5pc for 200 (+42), 400 (+71) and 600 (+97) day weights, carcase weight (+71), EMA (+5.8), rib (+1.4) and rump (+1.9) fat, as well as top 20pc for mature cow weight, milk and days to calving.

Ledger is also in the top 5pc for all dollar indices.

Also buying out of the sale from WA was John and Heidi Cowcher, Quaindering stud, Williams, who purchased Wirruna Leap Forward L95 (ET) (P) for $15,500.

Mr Cowcher, who has purchased from the stud in the past, said they chose Leap Forward for its breeding and muscling along with its low birthweight and good growth.

The ET-bred, August 2015-drop Leap Forward is by KCF Bennett Revolution X51 and out of Wirruna Midge F322 (P).

Leap Forward is curve bender for growth with EBVs of +3.0 birthweight as well as growth figures of +39, +66 and +87 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, which rank it in the top 5-10pc of the breed.

Along with its good growth Leap Forward ranks in the top 1pc for EMA (+7.6) and IMF (+2.0), while its dollar indices are also in the top 1pc of the breed.

WA buyers were also represented in the female offering with Ted Hill, Ravensthorpe, purchasing four PTIC cows for $6500, $6000, $5000 and $3500 while Ron and Erica Russell, also purchased a number of females.