BIG beef business Teys Australia has called out fellow processors on attempts to stifle the flow of just-in-time market information on slaughter rates.

In the wake of Meat and Livestock Australia’s weekly slaughter report being up and running in full again this week after dramas unfolded with processors not wanting to provide information, Teys’ Tom Maguire has lashed out.

He described the argument that open access to the market intelligence is leading to overseas buyers exerting downward pressure on end product prices as “nonsense”.

Mr Maguire is the general manager corporate services of the 70-year-old Teys, which operates six beef processing plants and three cattle feedlots across Australia’s eastern seaboard.

He is a fierce advocate for the concept of value based marketing and says giving cattle suppliers “basic information on which to make better decisions” is a key component of that.

The slaughter report had been published minus critical Queensland quotes, which effectively rendered a national tally useless, for the past six weeks, since the country’s largest processor JBS Australia started withholding the figures from its northern plants.

The report covers approximately 95 per cent of cattle slaughter, with processors voluntarily providing their kill data.

JBS questioned the accuracy of the report and how it was affecting the ability of exporters to negotiate with overseas buyers.

It’s position was supported by peak processor body the Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC), which argued the industry could be adequately serviced with government slaughter data which is published around six weeks after the fact.

That argument has been countered by those in the industry pushing for greater transparency and access to market information for all supply chain stakeholders.

“The ultimate irony, of course, will be when processors suddenly request increased market reporting in a rising market so they can use that to lever up export prices,” one industry watcher said.