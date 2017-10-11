 

The playmakers in beef eating quality

SHAN GOODWIN
11 Oct, 2017 10:29 AM
Meat Standards Australia (MSA) producer engagement officer Jarrod Lees speaking at a forum in Gympie, Queensland, last week on how producers can improve eating quality.
EMPHASIS on whole-of-life nutrition, improving the herd’s genetic composition and using carcase feedback to measure progress - these are some of the key pathways to optimising beef eating quality.

The important thing is to set a goal and to benchmark.

So says Meat Standards Australia (MSA) producer engagement officer Jarrod Lees, who advocates knowing the “MSA playmakers” and tailoring the science to best fit your system.

The MSA Index, a standard measure of the predicted eating quality of a carcase expressed as a number between 30 and 80, is calculated on attributes influenced by pre-slaughter production.

It’s designed to enable producers to weigh up the value in terms of eating quality of making certain changes in their operation and Mr Lees outlined just how much a difference shifts in areas like marbling and ossification can have.

These are two of the main factors impacting eating quality influenced by the producer.

Marbling, Mr Lees explained, was the driver of juiciness and flavour. It’s the last fat to be laid down by an animal and the first to be lost when they need energy.

“It has a high impact on the Index,” Mr Lees said.

“As MSA marbling score increases by 10, the Index increases by around .15.”

Ossification, or weight for maturity, also has a big impact. As ossification score decreases by 10, the Index increases by .6.

The other main players include tropical breed content, hormone growth promotants, rib fat, hot standard carcase weight and the sex of the animal. Once heifers get older they tend to have slightly higher ossification.

Milk fed vealers have a positive effect on eating quality and saleyard pathways a negative effect.

Knowing these production factors and the degree to which they can affect the Index can allow producers to sum up how much their Index will shift with various interventions, according to Mr Lees.

Why do we want to lift the Index?

“Because consumers want quality,” he said.

“The more three and five star cuts we can capture from a carcase the more supply is out there for brand owners to pack.

“It’s about giving brand owners more confidence that they can supply a high-value product consistently.”

That value, of course, flows back to the farmgate.

The average MSA Index of the national herd has indeed been increasing each year and the latest audit shows it now sits at 57.56, an increase of .16 year-on-year.

Mr Lees says other production considerations naturally come into management decisions and a producer’s perfect MSA index is the highest possible index under his or her particular system.

“Keep in mind, at 50 there is still a lot a brand owner can do,” he said.

There are several ways producers can effect change such as increased marbling, carcase weight or rib fat depth but nutrition is one of the key considerations.

“If an animal is growing, growing, growing, gone it hasn’t had a need to ossify,” Mr Lees said.

Ensuring animals are finished on a high plane of nutrition prior to slaughter will also aid in ensuring marbling is developed.

“However, no matter how much feed and how high quality it is, if they don’t have the genetic potential to do what you’re asking your pushing the proverbial uphill,’ Mr Lees said.

“So improving the genetic composition of your herd is another way to go about things.

“If you’re trading cattle, try to get an idea of where the animals are coming from - if you can identify the people who are supplying a top quality end product you can stick with them.”

FarmWeekly
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

