CATTLE producers appear willing to forego the benefits of timely slaughter statistics to feed into their marketing decisions to avoid giving overseas beef buyers ammunition for driving down prices.

In a rare sign of supply chain unity, producers have backed the processing sector’s argument that the benefits of up-to-the-minute publishing of abattoir kill data must outweigh the costs to the industry as a whole.

For the third week running, Meat and Livestock Australia’s National Livestock Reporting Service has been forced to publish its weekly Eastern States Slaughter Report with “no quotes” in huge chunks of Queensland and NSW categories as a result of a “lack of data received from contributors.”

Big processor JBS Australia brought widespread concerns about the value of the weekly reports to a head when it decided to stop providing its figures, effectively rendering useless any reporting of Queensland and NSW slaughter rates.

Peak producer group Cattle Council of Australia says while the market intelligence has certainly been used by savvy producers to gain advantage in terms of turning off cattle in low supply periods, the current stalemate highlights the need to ask “at what expense?”

“This has brought to a boil an issue that needs to be fixed,” said CCA director David Hill.

“What information do producers need on-the-ground to make credible and informed decisions that will flow through to profitability along the whole supply chain?

“What is the cost/benefit of giving up this information if it can be used to disadvantage our brand owners?

“Australian beef competes in highly competitive global markets and that has to be considered at all points.”

Despite being compiled from information supplied voluntarily and covering only 95 per cent of slaughter cattle, the accuracy of the reports in terms of demonstrating trends seems to have now been established.

Analysis conducted by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) comparing the reports over the past five years to monthly Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) slaughter data and Federal Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAFF) export shipped weight data show consistent parallels.