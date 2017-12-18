WAFARMERS’ dairy section has rejected an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) assertion $1-a-litre supermarket milk does not directly impact farmer profitability in WA.

“We absolutely believe that in this State and in Queensland, and to a lesser degree in New South Wales, where the industry’s profitability is primarily dependent on liquid milk sales, that $1-a-litre milk takes money out of the supply chain,” WAFarmers dairy section president Mike Partridge said last week.

Mr Partridge was commenting on part of the ACCC’s November 30 interim report and recommendations from a 12-month investigation of Australia’s dairy industry which involved Commissioner Mick Keogh hearing from WA farmers at Bunbury and from the State’s main dairy processors at private meetings.

As reported in Farm Weekly last week, from its inquiry so far the ACCC concluded introduction of $1-a-litre milk in 2011 “did not have an observable impact on farm numbers, output or profitability”.

Declining dairy farmer numbers and reduced farmgate prices for milk could be explained by other factors, it said.

It concluded that while $1-a-litre milk had eroded processor margins, dairy farmers had been “quarantined” from the impact because farmers were paid the same price for their milk whether it went into $1-a-litre supermarket milk or higher value products.

But WAFarmers’ dairy section disagreed with that conclusion.

“In 2011 we did a study which showed $1-a-litre milk took $25 million a year out of the supply chain and we stand by that today,” Mr Partridge said.

“Less money in the supply chain impacts on each level and the individual farmer is in the weakest position compared to processor companies and supermarket chains.

“Most of the savings (from $1-a-litre milk) have gone to the consumer but they have come out of the pockets of processors and, in turn, out of the pockets of farmers.”

Mr Partridge pointed out the $1 supermarket price was still maintained more than six years after its introduction, having resisted inflation and normal cost-of-living price-increase pressures other consumer items had been subjected to.