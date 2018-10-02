LITTLE if any of the proposed 10 cents-a-litre temporary drought relief levy on milk now seems likely to be returned to WA dairy farmers.

So far Coles Supermarkets, part of the Wesfarmers group, is the only large milk retailer or processor to introduce a levy nationally – its three-litre Coles brand milk increased in price from $3 to $3.30 in all states from Thursday last week.

But Coles has said the extra 30c will be donated to the National Farmers’ Federation’s 2018 Drought Relief Fund, rather than specifically back to dairy farmers.

As WA’s dairying area is not drought declared, the extra money raised by the levy in WA is unlikely to remain here.

In the Eastern States, Coles brand milk is processed by New South Wales-based Norco for supermarkets in the north and the Australian arm of Canadian dairy giant Saputo, which took over Murray Goulburn’s factories, suppliers and contracts in May, for supermarkets in the south.

Lion Dairy and Drinks (LDD), which processes WA-produced milk packaged as Coles’ own brand here, last Thursday said it would work with participating retailers to quarantine a temporary 10c/L levy on one, two and three litre Pura and Dairy Farmers brand white milk sold from October 1.

The extra levy funds will be returned to its dairy farmer suppliers, LDD has said.

But that levy will only apply in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

An LDD spokesman confirmed there would be no levy in WA on the Masters brand milk Lion sells here.

Woolworths was first to raise the price of its three-litre house brand milk by 30c to $3.30 last Thursday and plans to introduce a “drought relief” range of milk selling at $2.20 for two litres from mid October.

It is understood the Woolworths “drought relief” range will sell alongside its continuing $2/L Woolworths brand milks.

Woolworths has said it will form a committee with an independent auditor and dairy industry representatives to ensure the extra 10c/L goes back to drought-affected dairy farmers and that it will work with its Eastern States’ processor Parmalat Australia to ensure that it happens.