CHAMPION boutique WA businesses have shared the main Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) Dairy and Alternative Dairy Awards in the lead up to the 2018 IGA Perth Royal Show from Saturday, September 22 to Saturday, September 29.

Cambray Cheese, a small family-operated business producing a range of hand-made cheeses from sheep and cows’ milk on a farm in a forest 12 kilometres north of Nannup, claimed the Champion Dairy Product award.

Owners Jane and Bruce Wilde – Jane is the cheese maker and Bruce manages and milks their flock of East Friesian ewes – repeated history by claiming the award with a non-bovine product.

Cambray’s matured, firm sheep-milk cheese variety Farmhouse Gold won the top RAS dairy product award after two days of judging last month, as it did in 2006 when it became the first non-bovine product to do so.

Last year, as reported in Farm Weekly, it also became the first non-bovine product to win the Dairy Industry Australia Association WA’s Grand Champion Dairy Product award.

As well as overall best product at this year’s RAS dairy awards, the 12 judges appraised Farmhouse Gold as the Champion Cheese, beating strong competition from other local boutique and mainstream Victorian and Tasmanian cheese makers.

Farmhouse Gold also repeated last year’s win as Champion Buffalo, Camel, Goat and Sheep Milk Product.

It also won a gold award, along with Blackwood and Boursan varieties, for Cambray in the individual cheese classes of the competition, while Cambray’s Marinated Sheep Feta won a silver award and its Mount Folly and Havarti varieties won bronze awards.

Jane Wilde said the three champion wins were greatly appreciated after a return to competitions last year following an absence of many years due mainly to the time and cost involved in entering.

“I’m actually going through some withdrawal symptoms at the moment – I haven’t made any cheese for three weeks,” Ms Wilde said last week.

“We’re renovating, including repainting the floor of the cheese room so I haven’t been able to get in there.