 

Brownes puts squeeze on yoghurt

MAL GILL
18 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Nicole Ohm from Brownes Dairy demonstrates the new squeeze bottle for three of the company's yoghurt flavours.
THE concept was simple – put yoghurt in a top-down soft-squeeze bottle to make it more convenient to use and with less risk of making a mess.

But the ambition, realised this week with the release of Brownes Dairy’s yoghurt in vanilla bean, Greek-style and strawberry flavours in 675 millilitre squeeze packs, took three years to achieve.

Other top-down squeeze pack products such as sauces and mayonnaise are packaged hot in liquid form and thicken as they cool.

That would not work with yoghurt.

Brownes staff at Balcatta had to develop the technology and equipment to press thick, creamy yoghurt into a soft plastic bottle specifically designed with an opening size to allow yoghurt out in a controlled flow and a shape to minimise residue left in the bottle.

“It looks easy but the technology to get there is quite something,” said Brownes managing director Tony Girgis.

“The level of innovative capability in this company is the best in all of the companies I’ve seen or worked in – from the process point of view, on the (production) floor or creating something from nothing.

“The machinery that does this (packages yoghurt in top-down squeeze bottles) was created from virtually nothing on site here.

“That was after coming up with the innovative idea in the first place.”

If there is any yoghurt left in the bottle, Brownes staff recommend adding some milk and giving it a shake to make a smoothie.

FarmWeekly

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

BLOGS

