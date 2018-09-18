WA’s oldest and largest dairy processor Brownes Dairy is planning to take on Eastern States-based rivals on their home supermarket shelves with a selected range of products.

With the blessing of new owners, Chinese dairy giant Shanghai Ground Food Tech which purchased Brownes in November, the company is planning a national market foray ahead of any further moves into Asia.

Ultimately though, Brownes Dairy products are destined for Chinese and South East Asian markets as a niche premium range, complimenting Ground Food Tech’s local products, Brownes managing director Tony Girgis confirmed last Friday.

“Their (new owners’) mandate to us was effectively reinforcing our strategic plan anyway, which was number one in WA, then penetrate the national market with a compelling products proposition,” Mr Girgis said.

“Exporting is very difficult.

“The Chinese regulations are such that it’s pretty hard to deliver a special product that complies with all of their requirements and then you hit the distribution chain which is not fully evolved.

“They (Ground Food Tech) have their own brands which cater for the local market.

“They want to use Brownes as a premium brand, not just in China but in South East Asia where we’ve already been exporting so we are already familiar to a lot of people in South East Asia through milk and yoghurt.

“They’ve been very supportive of our plan of WA first, national next, then the world.”

Established in 1886, Brownes is the biggest of the three major milk processors in WA with between 42 and 43 per cent of the State’s dairy processing capacity.

It processes and packages milk under its own labels and for Woolworths and the A2 brand.

In July, it bolstered milk supply by taking on the State’s largest milk producer, the Lactanz aggregate of four farms at Scott River operated by Melbourne-based Australian Agribusiness Group, after Parmalat-owned Harvey Fresh said it no longer required the milk.

The move on national markets will begin next month with a premium cold brew single-origin coffee which is bottled and distributed by Brownes.