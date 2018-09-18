 

Brownes ready to break into new food markets

MAL GILL
18 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Brownes Dairy managing director Tony Girgis with the innovative yoghurt packaging and advertising that he hopes will help the company break into national markets with some of its WA-produced products.
Brownes Dairy managing director Tony Girgis with the innovative yoghurt packaging and advertising that he hopes will help the company break into national markets with some of its WA-produced products.

WA’s oldest and largest dairy processor Brownes Dairy is planning to take on Eastern States-based rivals on their home supermarket shelves with a selected range of products.

With the blessing of new owners, Chinese dairy giant Shanghai Ground Food Tech which purchased Brownes in November, the company is planning a national market foray ahead of any further moves into Asia.

Ultimately though, Brownes Dairy products are destined for Chinese and South East Asian markets as a niche premium range, complimenting Ground Food Tech’s local products, Brownes managing director Tony Girgis confirmed last Friday.

“Their (new owners’) mandate to us was effectively reinforcing our strategic plan anyway, which was number one in WA, then penetrate the national market with a compelling products proposition,” Mr Girgis said.

“Exporting is very difficult.

“The Chinese regulations are such that it’s pretty hard to deliver a special product that complies with all of their requirements and then you hit the distribution chain which is not fully evolved.

“They (Ground Food Tech) have their own brands which cater for the local market.

“They want to use Brownes as a premium brand, not just in China but in South East Asia where we’ve already been exporting so we are already familiar to a lot of people in South East Asia through milk and yoghurt.

“They’ve been very supportive of our plan of WA first, national next, then the world.”

Established in 1886, Brownes is the biggest of the three major milk processors in WA with between 42 and 43 per cent of the State’s dairy processing capacity.

It processes and packages milk under its own labels and for Woolworths and the A2 brand.

In July, it bolstered milk supply by taking on the State’s largest milk producer, the Lactanz aggregate of four farms at Scott River operated by Melbourne-based Australian Agribusiness Group, after Parmalat-owned Harvey Fresh said it no longer required the milk.

The move on national markets will begin next month with a premium cold brew single-origin coffee which is bottled and distributed by Brownes.

It was launched in WA as a first-in-Australia and Brownes has a contract to supply Woolworths supermarkets nationally.

The move east under its own brand will follow in March next year, again with Woolworths, but with yoghurt and innovative packaging as its point of difference in a market, Mr Girgis admits, is already very crowded “with lots of stuff on shelves”.

Another Australia-first, a fully recyclable squeeze-bottle yoghurt container developed by Brownes at its Balcatta processing plant over three years from concept to product launch in WA this week, will be its eastern markets penetration spearhead.

“We always had aspirations to take product across, the challenge has been to have a point of difference,” Mr Girgis said.

“If you go in as a me two or me three, supermarkets say ‘well I got plenty of those why do I want you?’

“We knew the product was first class, the innovative packaging was the bridge with the supermarkets to say ‘I think we’ll give it a shot’.

“The product lends itself to this because there is nothing else like this in the country.

“By bringing a product like this onto east coast shelves it will pull our (other) Brownes products over there - we’re not well known in the east,” he said.

There are also plans to try again nationally with flavoured milk.

“The business did attempt to operate on the east coast many years ago, primarily with Chill flavoured milk and Shake ‘N’ Shake products,” Mr Girgis said.

“But we did it badly with no market support and it failed miserably.”

The company has learned from that experience, he said.

With Brownes’ Brunswick cheese plant about to restart production after three years, in the longer term consumer packaged locally-made cheeses may also appear in Eastern States supermarkets, Mr Girgis confirmed.

“We’ve got supermarkets crying out to us for locally-made cheeses,” he said.

Mr Girgis said a second cheese maker has been hired at Brunswick and the plan was to do a “dry run” this week.

“That’s where you flog it hard and see what breaks,’’ he said.

“The expectation is, the following week we’ll start (making cheese commercially again).”

He said there had been recent discussions on site with Ground Food Tech about further capital investment in the plant which has received a $10 million upgrade to get it reopened.

Brownes plans to build a whey concentrator at Brunswick over the next 12 months to help cut its major waste product disposal cost from commercial cheese making.

“That will give us the ability to concentrate whey into a form that can be used as a feedstock for animals,” Mr Girgis said.

In the meantime, Brownes has a licence for two years to dispose of whey on a beef cattle property 200 kilometres east of Perth as a fertiliser.

Apart from innovation in packaging, moves onto national markets for its WA products had been facilitated by innovation in processing, Mr Girgis said.

Capital expenditure and planned expenditure on new technologies and processing equipment was designed to extend the “shelf life” of its products in supermarkets everywhere, he said.

“It’s becoming harder to just keep doing the same thing,’’ he said.

“We have to change the way we do business.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I'm one of the people who want marijuana to be legalized, some city have been approved it but
light grey arrow
#blueysmegacarshowandcruise2019 10 years on Daniels Ute will be apart of another massive cause.
light grey arrow
Australia's live animal trade is nothing but a blood stained industry that suits those who
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables