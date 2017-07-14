A PERTH institution for decades, Brownes Dairy school tours have been reinstated after a hiatus of several years and are more popular than ever.

The tours aim to teach children aged from about 4 to 10 where food comes from and are geared to their school year curriculum.

Sometimes older students up to Year 11 do a slightly different tour with Brownes’ marketing director Natalie Sarich-Dayton focused more on products and marketing.

The school tours program was reinstated half way through last year as part of Brownes’ community engagement for its 130th anniversary.

Since then, according to marketing manager Ivana Peveza, almost 4000 school children have done the tour, which runs at Brownes’ Balcatta factory twice a day on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Everyone involved with the tours is adamant they were reinitiated at the insistence of managing director Tony Girgis.

Often viewed by dairy farmers who dealt with him over supply contracts as the industry’s bogey man because of his focus on the bottom line above all else, Mr Girgis was brought in to turn Brownes around.

He has done that by slashing costs.

From Melbourne and with no previous dairy experience, he raised hackles by killing off an unprofitable cheese line, closing Brownes’ Brunswick factory, downsizing staff numbers, doing more with less raw milk by minimising waste, refusing to pay farmers more for milk and controversially dropping unwanted farmer suppliers last year as they came out of contract.

The school tours – all cost, no profit – were stopped by a previous management well before Mr Girgis arrived at Brownes, but early on trawling through its financial history, he spotted the numbers, asked what they were and said “we should do that“.

He recognised the value – not just in a commercial sense – of teaching future generations about the natural health benefits of drinking milk and eating dairy foods as part of their regular diet.

“I am amazed at the number of children who are under the impression that milk is chocolate brown,” Mr Girgis said.