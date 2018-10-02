HAY and feed grain prices paid by WA dairy farmers have risen by at least 23 per cent this year on the back of drought-driven demand from the Eastern States.

Dairy Australia chief executive Jeff Odgers said the organisation’s latest Hay and Grain Report confirmed that although not in drought themselves, WA dairy farm businesses were being impacted by rising feed prices.

The situation may also get worse before it improves and Dairy Australia and Western Dairy are preparing to provide what assistance they can, Mr Odgers said, as more of WA’s hay and grain goes east where prices have risen by more than 200 per cent in some areas, Friday’s report showed.

The cost of bought-in feed over summer and into autumn will be a critical factor for many dairy farmers right across Australia who rely on it to maintain herd condition and milk production, he said.

“Dry conditions on the east coast and elevated feed prices will impact dairy farmers in Western Australia, particularly over the summer and autumn period.”:

Mr Odgers’ comments and Hay and Grain Report figures back up claims by WAFarmers’ dairy section president Mike Partridge that WA dairy farmers face a cost of production increase of 3.5 cents a litre on the milk they produce due to drought demand-driven rising feed costs (Farm Weekly, September 13).

More than 40pc of Australia’s dairy farms are located in drought-affected regions, with more than 2000 dairy farms affected across New South Wales, Queensland and the Murray and East Gippsland dairying regions of Victoria, according to Dairy Australia.

“The dairy industry is facing substantial challenges around feed supply and costs,” Mr Odgers said.

“Typically, farmers will grow the bulk of their annual feed supply in spring, but for many dairy farmers, notably those along Australia’s east coast, it will be tough to achieve the growth required and farmers will need to consider feed purchases to address the gap.

“Our major concern is that we have seen rising feed costs heavily impacting farmers’ cash flow and access to feed, particularly fibre, is becoming much harder.