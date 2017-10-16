RECOVERING global dairy markets are again on the verge of being saturated with more milk products than they can consume, despite strong Chinese buying activity and a butter shortage overseas.

After clawing their way back from the doldrums of 2015-16, latest global analysis by Rabobank predicts dairy prices may have peaked in the current cycle, just as big exporters Australia and New Zealand ramps up spring and summer production.

“Higher farmgate milk prices in most export regions have been the catalyst for a supply-side response, so we are again seeing the export engine produce more milk,” said Rabobank senior dairy analyst, Michael Harvey.

However, Rabobank analysts are still fairly bullish about the prospect of an overall improvement in Australian full-year milk prices in southern export regions to as much as $6.10 a kilogram (milk solids), thanks to current market demand trends and a relatively balanced market for the time being.

Milk production across all export regions was set to accelerate in the coming months, according to Rabo’s latest quarterly dairy report.

It said Australian dairy farmers ended 2016-17 producing more milk than expected for the financial year, New Zealand started the new season with a big lift on last year’s production figures, and a notable rise in output was also tipped from northern hemisphere farms by early next year and likely to lead to downward pressure on the commodity complex.

Fortunately, rejuvenated import-purchasing from Chinese buyers was likely to prevent the market from being overwhelmed in the near future.

Mr Harvey said while the Oceania spring peak was looming large, China was expected to absorb much of the Australian and NZ increase, in the short-term, at least.

“Chinese buyers have been increasingly active in recent months as their domestic milk production fails to keep up with demand,” Mr Harvey said.

This trend is expected to continue into 2018 – albeit, at a lower rate.”

China’s very strong dairy imports would continue rising by about 13 per cent above last year’s figures for the rest of 2017, while demand growth in South East Asia continued to support prices.