A DOZEN sheep producers came together at Moora last week for the last of eight Sheep Genetics Regional Forums 2018 held across the country.

The forum was co-ordinated by Sheep Genetics and delivered through LambPlan and MerinoSelect, in an effort to educate newcomers to genetic recording and assist those already involved in the program to improve their data collection, input and evaluation.

Attendees came from as far as Northam, Badgingarra, Coorow and Moora, and represented a wide range of breeds including Merinos, Dohne, Dorper, Multi-Purpose Merinos, Suffolk and Poll Dorset.

Presentations were given by LambPlan development officer Clara Bradford and MerinoSelect (MS) development officer Peta Bradley, both based out of Armidale, New South Wales.

There was a good mix of presentation, discussion and interaction, with a focus on helping stud breeders achieve their business targets.

Ms Bradford highlighted that Australia was the world leader in sheep genetics and with everyone improving the quality of their Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) recording and evaluations, it could continue to be so.

She said the Meat and Live- stock Australia funded Sheep Genetics program would feature new branding in the future, something to watch out for.

Topics on the day included breeding objectives and what to measure, getting accuracy in selection, and utilisation of breeding values and other tools.

Ms Bradley said reproduction was a challenging area and it was an important trait to get right - although there had been problems with inaccurate ‘scanners affecting the integrity of the information’.

She hoped that as technology improved those issues would be resolved.

Ms Bradley said data analysis from 2005 - 2016 showed that “more Merinos were being sold that have breeding values”.

“MerinoSelect flocks were bigger and sell more lambs,” Ms Bradley said.

Information showed that the number of MS rams were selling at a higher rate than the total Australian flock, and semen doses per flock were on the increase, compared to non MS flocks.