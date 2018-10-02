 

Grain prices have impact on dairy costs

MAL GILL
02 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Rob (left) and Zac Hortin, Kronkup, are self-sufficient in silage for their herd but have noticed the impact of grain price rises on their feed bill.
DAIRY Australia’s estimate feed grain prices have risen by 25 per cent in WA this year is conservative, according to Kronkup dairy farmer Zac Hortin.

“I would say it’s closer to 30pc,” said Mr Hortin who farms with parents Rob and Leanne 20 kilometres west of Albany.

The Hortins’ milking herd is pushing up towards 600 cows and Mr Hortin estimates the extra cost for grain is adding between $150 and $200 a day to his production costs.

“It’s probably more when you add in (the cost of) canola meal and lupins,” he said.

“Our grain bill might be more than $350,000, possibly closer to $400,000, this year.

“There’s not a lot we can do about it.

“There might be some frosted grain about (that is cheaper), we’ll have to talk to our grain supplier.

“But basically we’ll look to try and get as much out of our silage as we can and cut back on grain when it’s possible.”

The Hortins are self-sufficient in silage so do not rely on bought-in hay.

But they feed a grain ration on their 50-stand rotary dairy and crush grain in their own mill to add to a custom fodder-grains mix put out on a concrete feedpad positioned in a laneway between the dairy and pasture paddocks.

They expect to start cutting silage for the next 12 months in about two weeks.

“Thankfully it’s a magnificent year for silage,” Mr Hortin said.

He said he was angry milk processors and supermarket chains were not extending to WA a temporary 10 cents-a-litre levy which will be passed back to dairy farmers in three eastern States struggling with the impacts of drought.

“If they (processors and supermarket chains) can afford to put a levy on milk in the Eastern States, why can’t they do it here to support our dairy farmers?

“Our grain costs have gone up because of the drought – our grain is going east because of the drought and it (levy) is not coming out of their (processor and supermarket chain) pockets anyway,” Mr Hortin said.

FarmWeekly

