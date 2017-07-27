COWARAMUP is WA’s 2017 LEGENDAIRY capital.

Cowaramup, which installed a herd of fibreglass cows in its shopping centre in 2011 after local dairy farmers and community members donated funds to buy them, was recently named as one of eight LEGENDAIRY capitals of dairy regions across Australia.

It is in the running to be chosen as Australia’s LEGENDAIRY capital.

The Dairy Australia promotion aims to raise general awareness of the contribution dairying makes to regional communities and to instil pride in those communities and recognise their achievements.

Northcliffe was WA’s inaugural LEGENDAIRY capital two years ago.

Each of the eight finalists for national LEGENDAIRY capital win $2500 for a project that will benefit their community.