WA’s annual Dairy Innovation Day was the best industry information event in Australia and run for some of the country’s best dairy farmers.

That was the message from Dairy Australia managing director Ian Halliday, in opening his last Western Dairy innovation day, held recently on Mick and Sophia Giumelli’s Benger farm.

Mr Halliday, who has guided Dairy Australia for the past eight years, announced last month he would not renew his contract and would stand down at the end of the year to allow a “fresh perspective” to be brought in.

He came from Victoria with Dairy Australia president Jeff Odgers to attend the 19th innovation day and an industry dinner held later at Bunbury.

“I do travel all around Australia and I do attend a lot of conferences and a lot of innovation events and this is by far the best,’’ Mr Halliday told dairy farmers, services suppliers and industry representatives.

“I know there are some people here from Queensland who are looking at how this is organised and run, with a view to taking what they learn from the event back to northern New South Wales and Queensland over the next 12-18 months.”

Mr Halliday said the day was “a real credit” to the Western Dairy staff and board and involved “an enormous amount of preparation”.

He also praised hosts Mick and Sophia as an example of WA dairy farmers having “that strong desire, that motivation, that hunger to want to learn and do better”.

He listed their extensive involvement in training programs, workshops and on-farm trials ranging from farm business management courses through to irrigated fodder, herd genetics and fertility and dairy effluent systems, as well as participation in Dairy Australia’s DairyBase farm statistical analysis program.

“No one has twisted their arms to do this, they really are a couple making the most of everything that’s available to them and it’s via the levy, via Dairy Australia with Western Dairy, with a contribution from the State government and via the (Bunbury dairy) hub,” Mr Halliday said.