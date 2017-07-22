DATA and sample collection from working dairy farms has started for a WA research project aiming to improve early identification of highly contagious mastitis in dairy herds.

Western Dairy’s veterinary scholarship winner, fourth-year Murdoch University veterinary science student Liz Cork, and her research supervisor, production animal veterinarian and bovine health and management lecturer Dr Herb Rovay, started collecting data this month.

So far, Ms Cork, who featured as a Farm Weekly Young Gun last month, and Dr Rovay have been visiting Anthony and Mel Anfuso’s dairy farm at Oldbury, between Rockingham and Mundijong.

The Anfuso farm was chosen because of its relative closeness to Murdoch’s veterinary science laboratory.

Early detection results will be compared to a benchmark standard milk sample test in the Murdoch laboratory using agar plates to develop and identify bacteria.

Murdoch, Western Dairy and Dairy Australia are collaborating on the mastitis project, which will also include an evaluation of the performance of three commercial cell-count devices – including two hand-held ones – that, if validated, may become tools to detect mastitis.

Mastitis is the broad term for inflammatory udder infections caused by a variety of bacteria affecting milk quality and yield.

It is rated as the most prevalent and costly production disease in dairy herds worldwide.

According to Dairy Australia, the Australian dairy industry has been at the forefront of developing early intervention management strategies.

But most of the work has been carried out in the Eastern States and there has been little research on identifying specific pathogens causing mastitis in WA.

Part of the problem for dairy farmers in identifying mastitis is that subclinical mastitis shows no visible symptoms in cows or milk and cows’ herd survival instincts are to try to disguise when they are feeling unwell.

Undetected mastitis spreading though a herd can cause a gradual milk production drop over a long period.