A FURTHER three farming families have left or are leaving WA's dairy industry after processors said they did not want their milk.

One is a Brownes Dairy supplier and two are Harvey Fresh suppliers.

Brownes Dairy suppliers Michael and Frances Armstrong, Northcliffe, face termination of their contract in March.

They were on the same contract as former suppliers Dale Hanks, Graham Manning and Tony Ferraro, who were dropped by Brownes last year, but six months behind them.

The Armstrongs saw third-generation farmer and former Western Dairy chairman Mr Hanks and regular milk quality award-winner and fifth generation farmer Mr Manning forced out of the industry in October, and Mr Ferraro and his two sons reduced to giving away milk to avoid tipping it out.

The Armstrongs accepted the same contract from a former Brownes managing director as the others but had to wait six months for a contract with Harvey Fresh to expire before they could swap processors.

In October last year, the Armstrongs received notice from Brownes their contract would be terminated.

Brownes had indicated to the Armstrongs a standard contract might become available to them - it had indicated the opposite to Mr Hanks, Mr Manning and Mr Ferraro last year.

But the Armstrongs decided the standard Brownes farmgate price of between 43 and 45 cents per litre was not sufficient to sustain their dairy operation.

It was the same price they said they had received for their milk in 2000 under the dairy quota system.

They began selling their dairy cows and transitioning to beef cattle in October.

Until then they had been on track to run 530 milkers but this month they confirmed they do not expect to milk cows beyond March and will leave the industry, having built their herd up after starting with 140 cows.

Former Harvey Fresh suppliers, Dean and Ellen Barbetti, Waterloo, and David and Jenny Hutton, Capel, have already left the industry.

At the end of October, Mr Barbetti met with Agriculture and Food Minister Mark Lewis, along with Mr Hanks, Mr Manning and Mr Ferraro, to discuss the dairy crisis.