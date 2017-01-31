ACCORDING to Dardanup dairy farmer Michael Twomey there is "no perfect system" for dealing with the effluent generated by 500 cows being milked twice a day.

But Western Dairy project officer Dan Parnell and Murdoch University environmental engineering honours student Laura Senge hope to prove him wrong.

Western Dairy and WA's Department of Water (DoW) have combined to award a scholarship to Ms Senge to design a zero waste discharge - nothing leaves the farm - dairy effluent management system as her honours project.

Her challenge is to create an integrated dairy water supply and effluent system that eliminates soil and water pollution while minimising water demand and maximising outputs such as energy, soil nutrients and fit-for-purpose water recovery.

Her project will be incorporated into the Royalties for Regions-funded DairyCare project Western Dairy and DoW are undertaking to improve catchment water quality under the Regional Estuaries Initiative.

Mr Twomey explained its benefits and shortcomings to Ms Senge and Mr Parnell during a farm visit last week.

A two-pit solids trap system was installed 12 months ago when a new dairy and yards were built on the farm third generation dairy farmer Mr Twomey returned to after 13 years in the mining industry as a surveyor.

The rotary dairy's under-platform area and yards drain into one end of a large concrete pit beside the yards.

A 250,000 kilolitre dam and pump provide water to high pressure wash down cannon which can be directed, if needed, into the effluent pit to break up floating solids.

Plastic plumbing with a low-level entry point picks up liquid from beneath floating solids and links via a t-piece to the adjacent smaller pit which is monitored by high and low-level probes.

An electric pump pushes liquid waste from the second pit through a non-return valve - to retain prime - and out through a buried pipe to a modified centre pivot irrigator in a nearby paddock.

A hose up the centre of the pivot tower and underslung along the pivot arm carries liquid waste to a simple 50 millimetre 'knocker' sprinkler which can be moved along the pivot arm to alter the area of the paddock receiving water from the effluent pit.