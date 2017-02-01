NO poll of dairy farmers is needed this year to determine how much Dairy Produce Levy they should pay, an inaugural industry advisory committee has decided.

The 15-member Dairy Levy Poll Advisory Committee (LPAC) accepted a joint submission from Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) and Dairy Australia that the levy should remain unchanged and last week unanimously decided not to request a levy poll.

Under previous legislation a levy poll would have been required to be held this year.

The last one was in 2012 and cost Dairy Australia $750,000.

But early last year, after a vote by dairy farmers, the Dairy Produce Act was amended to remove compulsion on Dairy Australia to hold a levy poll at least every five years.

Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce had earlier signed off on a new process requiring an LPAC to be convened every five years to determine whether or not a poll was required.

The levy, based on fat and protein content of fresh milk, is deducted from farmer milk payments by dairy processors and paid monthly to the Agriculture and Water Resources Department.

Government funding of Dairy Australia and its research, development and extension (RD&E) programs is partly determined by the amount of money raised by the levy.

LPAC chairman John Lawrenson said the committee had been very mindful of the state of the industry and impact farmgate prices were having on farm profitability.

"In considering the level of the levy, the committee was cognisant of the need to ensure that an appropriate level of funding is available to Dairy Australia to support the current and future long-term research, development and extension strategy for the dairy industry which is critical to improving farm productivity," said Mr Lawrenson, a former Bonlac Foods director.

"The committee was (also) conscious of the impact that falling farmgate prices and milk production will have on Dairy Australia's future income - both the levy and the matching federal government funding.