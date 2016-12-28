 

Unique insights a key at next info day

MAL GILL
28 Dec, 2016 08:26 AM
Wesley Lammie will host next year's Western Dairy Innovation Day.
THE Lammie family, Busselton, returned to the dairy industry a few years ago, and will host Western Dairy's next Dairy Innovation Day.

Father Robin and grandfather Robert Lammie farmed at Northcliffe until 1994 before leaving the industry for 20 years to run Bunbury Freight Services.

Son Wesley, 28, who spent school holidays helping out on uncle and aunt Wally and Julie Bettink's Northcliffe dairy farm and at Bannister Downs Dairy, gave up a WA Football League career at the end of 2013 to start dairy farming.

With help from his parents, grandfather, brothers and sister and partner Sarah Kenny, he leased a former dairy farm at Boyanup and reconditioned the disused dairy using second-hand equipment sourced from dairies that had shut down.

Unfettered by hefty mortgage repayments, after two years of farming 360 cows on 133 hectares at Boyanup, Mr Lammie more than doubled the size of his dairy base by leasing a 283 hectare farm at Busselton to take advantage of growth incentives offered at the time by Harvey Fresh owner Parmalat.

He was one of seven candidates nominated for the inaugural Brownes Dairy Young Dairy Farmer of the Year 2016 awards.

The Dairy Innovation Day will be held on Thursday, May 4.

"For our next event, Western Dairy deliberately went out to find a host farm that was a profitable business and was prepared to share the learnings and drive behind the profit," said Western Dairy chairman Grant Evans.

"That took us to a farm business that unlike other previous hosts, had not just finished building a new dairy, but in this case, had completely renovated an old one using second hand equipment.

"I think we all have a lot to learn from the approach that Wes, Sarah, Robin and Betty Lammie have taken with their dairy business, the relationship they have with the property's owner and the relationship they have with their supplier.

"And, we are incredibly grateful that the Lammies are prepared to share this journey with the industry in a manner that I'm sure will be something for all of us to take home."

Mr Evans said the innovation day program at the Lammies' Lyle Road, Busselton, property would provide a unique insight into optimising operating capital when there was no property debt.

The program will involve a thorough look at all aspects of the dairy's operations, from the breeding herd, to calf rearing to the effluent pond.

A wide range of industry displays is expected from trade suppliers and will be followed by an industry dinner in Bunbury that evening.

For more information: email jessica@westerndairy.com.au or phone 0435 174 719.

