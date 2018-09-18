WAFARMERS’ dairy section has joined national calls for a 10 cents a litre supermarket milk sales levy to help dairy farmers cope with rising stock feed costs and depressed farmgate prices.

On Monday, dairy section president Mike Partridge said WAFarmers supported an online petition started by Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation (QDO), calling for a 10c/L levy on white milk sales to be quarantined and returned to dairy farmers in each of Australia’s eight dairying regions.

He said the Eastern States drought was creating “significant” demand for stock feeds and driving prices up in WA where dairy farmers were already contending with a difficult late start to the season and cold weather slowing spring pasture growth rates.

“While we’re not a drought here, there is no doubt the drought is having an impact through the price of stock feed, it’s going up and everyone knows that,” Mr Partridge said.

“For dairy farmers feed is our biggest input cost.

“We are looking at an increase in our cost of production of 3.5c/L going forward.”

Mr Partridge said a 10c/L levy on the retail price of white milk sold in WA supermarkets would return about 5c/L of that cost of production increase to WA dairy farmers.

“It has been seven and a half years since Coles and Woolworths devalued the dairy industry with the introduction of $1/L milk,” he said.

“I don’t think there is a better time to change that than when we have the support of consumers, industry and government – like now.”

Mr Partridge pointed out that Woolworths had indicated to Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud that it would support a levy if other supermarkets did too.

“In the past when we’ve talked to Coles they have made the comment that if they increased the price of milk there was no guarantee any of the increase would flow back to farmers,” he said.

“Well now there is an opportunity for that to happen (through the proposed levy) so we don’t understand why Coles is making excuses.”