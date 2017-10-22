 

Cattle conference to showcase industry

AIDAN SMITH
22 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Regional Development, Agriculture and Food Minister Allanah MacTiernan will be one of the keynote speakers at the KPCA conference this week.
THE Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association (KPCA) is expecting about 200 people to gather in Kununurra this week for its annual conference at the Kimberley Grande Hotel.

KPCA event organiser Angela Sands said the conference was the flagship event for WA’s northern beef industry.

She said the event would include a field day at the Ord River District Co-operative (ORDCO) exploring possible feed sources and future plans from Kimberley Agricultural Investment (KAI).

During the field day ORDCO chief executive David Cross will conduct a site tour and discuss the co-operative’s services, structure, and grain feeding opportunities.

Attendees will visit Oasis Farms where owner Fritz Bolten will showcase the irrigated farm in practice and look specifically at hay and grain production.

There will also be an Understanding the Rhodes Grass System Session before lunch in the KAI shed that will showcase new farmland development and provide insights into its future plans.

The field day will finish with a discussion about weaners and cull cows and how they are fed on locally- produced grain and fodder for 50-60 days.

“There will be a field day at Carlton Hill station including a discussion of their early weaning program and a demonstration of the use of drone technology on beef stations,” Ms Sands said.

Renowned Kununurra musician Peter Brandy will perform at a reception at the Frank Wise Institute.

The keynote address at the Innovation Day will be given by the Regional Development, Agriculture and Food Minister Allanah MacTiernan.

She will be followed by speakers talking about issues such as successful agribusiness, the drone revolution, an insight from Indonesia, the BJD program, early weaning to improve productivity, tropical legume mixes for quality and sustainable pastures, Rio Tinto and the cattle industry’s relationship, and a video presentation by Gina Rinehart on opportunities and challenges for pastoral businesses in the Kimberley and Pilbara.

The conference will conclude with a ‘Casino Royale’ Gala Dinner and Auction with proceeds donated to the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

FarmOnline

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

