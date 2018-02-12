WITH the cattle market holding its own, producers can invest in new sires with confidence.

With an extensive catalogue of bulls representing numerous breeds, what better place to stock up than the Farm Weekly WA Supreme Bull Sale.

The sale will be held at the Brunswick Selling Complex on Thursday, February 15 and will feature a top quality catalogue of European and British breed bulls.

Being a multi-vendor sale, there will be a smorgasbord of genetics on offer which will allow purchasers the luxury to compare bulls between various vendors and breeds and allow them to select from a wide range of genetics.

With 137 bulls nominated from 24 studs, representing eight breeds, the event is a highlight on the WA bull selling calendar and is the biggest multi-vendor bull sale in the south of the State.

The Angus breed will lead this year’s sale with an offering of 35 bulls.

The Kitchen family’s Carenda stud, Katanning, will offer 21 Angus bulls while Jutland Park, Serpentine, has three black bulls for sale.

White Valley stud, Dardanup, returns to the Supreme sale with a single Angus sire while two Angus vendors will make their sale debuts.

Whispering Pines stud, Busselton and the Trafalgar stud, Dunsborough, will offer teams of seven bulls and three bulls respectively.

The Herefords/Poll Herefords will be the second breed into the sale ring with an offering of 23 bulls.

Regular vendors the Francis family, Yallaroo stud, Busselton, will offer their annual team of 10 bulls, which are both horned and polled.

The House stud, Dardanup, will again offer seven Poll Hereford sires, the Greenland stud, Pemberton, is presenting three Poll Herefords while the Lynn family, Eskdale stud, Cunderdin, returns to the Supreme sale with a team of four Poll Hereford bulls.

The Simmental breed will be up next with an offering of 21 sires.

The Bullock Hills stud, Woodanilling, has nominated 18 bulls, which comprises traditional and black Simmentals, Brighton Farms stud, Donnybrook, will have two bulls while the Mubarn stud, Pinjarra, has a single sire up for grabs.