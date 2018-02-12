 

Quality offering from annual bull sale

12 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
The Farm Weekly WA Supreme Bull Sale on Thursday, February 15 at Brunswick will feature a top line-up of 137 bulls representing eight breeds. The sale starts at 12 noon.
WITH the cattle market holding its own, producers can invest in new sires with confidence.

With an extensive catalogue of bulls representing numerous breeds, what better place to stock up than the Farm Weekly WA Supreme Bull Sale.

The sale will be held at the Brunswick Selling Complex on Thursday, February 15 and will feature a top quality catalogue of European and British breed bulls.

Being a multi-vendor sale, there will be a smorgasbord of genetics on offer which will allow purchasers the luxury to compare bulls between various vendors and breeds and allow them to select from a wide range of genetics.

With 137 bulls nominated from 24 studs, representing eight breeds, the event is a highlight on the WA bull selling calendar and is the biggest multi-vendor bull sale in the south of the State.

The Angus breed will lead this year’s sale with an offering of 35 bulls.

The Kitchen family’s Carenda stud, Katanning, will offer 21 Angus bulls while Jutland Park, Serpentine, has three black bulls for sale.

White Valley stud, Dardanup, returns to the Supreme sale with a single Angus sire while two Angus vendors will make their sale debuts.

Whispering Pines stud, Busselton and the Trafalgar stud, Dunsborough, will offer teams of seven bulls and three bulls respectively.

The Herefords/Poll Herefords will be the second breed into the sale ring with an offering of 23 bulls.

Regular vendors the Francis family, Yallaroo stud, Busselton, will offer their annual team of 10 bulls, which are both horned and polled.

The House stud, Dardanup, will again offer seven Poll Hereford sires, the Greenland stud, Pemberton, is presenting three Poll Herefords while the Lynn family, Eskdale stud, Cunderdin, returns to the Supreme sale with a team of four Poll Hereford bulls.

The Simmental breed will be up next with an offering of 21 sires.

The Bullock Hills stud, Woodanilling, has nominated 18 bulls, which comprises traditional and black Simmentals, Brighton Farms stud, Donnybrook, will have two bulls while the Mubarn stud, Pinjarra, has a single sire up for grabs.

Three studs will offer Blonde d’Aquitaine sires – the Weeronga stud, McAlinden, has nominated two bulls, Belini stud, Dardanup, has three bulls in the sale, while Uranongo stud, Bridgetown, has one bull in the sale.

The Charolais breed will have a slightly increased offering of 35 bulls from four studs.

The Elgin Park stud, Elgin, will lead the breed with a team of nine bulls followed by seven bulls from the Bellevue stud, Bellevue.

Copplestone stud, Dardanup, has the largest team of bulls with 16 nominated while the King family’s Spring Valley stud, Donnybrook, will round out the breed with two Charolais bulls.

Murray Greys will follow the Charolais breed into the sale ring with a combined team of 14 bulls.

Leading the Murray Grey charge will be the Nangara stud, Manjimup, with four bulls, Mighty stud, Boyup Brook, has six bulls set for the sale and Wundam Park stud, Boyup Brook, will present four sires.

Lincoln Reds will make their first appearance at the Supreme sale with the Turner family’s Tone Park stud, Tone Bridge, nominating two bulls.

The sale will finish with a single Shorthorn entry from the Quilty family’s Shorthorn stud, Elgin.

The Supreme sale teams have been diligently inspected in recent weeks by Elders stud stock representative Don Morgan and Landmark South West livestock manager Michael Rose.

Both Mr Morgan and Mr Rose have agreed it is a very good line-up of bulls across all breeds and buyers won’t be disappointed.

Mr Morgan said there were some exceptionally good bulls in the offering and congratulated vendors on the teams they were putting up.

“The sale will be a great opportunity for producers to purchase from a range of breeds,” he said.

“For a large number of bulls the quality of the offering hasn’t been compromised and will be similar to past years’ sales.”

FarmWeekly

