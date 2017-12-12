A QUALITY offering of more than 500 of the Great Southern’s top breeding females will be on offer at the Elders Annual Great Southern Breeder Sale on Monday, December 18.

The yarding will include more than 230 PTIC heifers, 224 PTIC cows and 37 cows with calves at foot (all numbers subject to final selection).

Elders Albany and Mt Barker representative and sale co-ordinator Jai Newman said he was extremely happy with the yarding of cattle on offer in the sale and that they were all well-bred cattle from renowned cattle operators.

“The cattle put forward in this sale are all good lines of females which have been bred from and mated to quality bulls from renowned studs,” Mr Newman said.

“Buyers can buy with confidence knowing that what they bid on is in optimum health and is set up in the best possible way to calve down.”

Many of the females due to calve have been pregnancy tested by vendors already, but all sale cattle will be tested again the week prior to the sale under the sale requirements, meaning buyers can purchase with the utmost confidence.

Include in the line-up will be a quality offering of Angus breeders from regular vendor, RA Bentink, Denmark.

Rick Bentink will offer 20 Angus second calvers with calves at foot.

The calves on these cows were dropped about November 1 and the cows have not been remated.

Mr Bentick said they were top calves and the cows were in good condition thanks to good pastures.

“The bulls used over these cows come from the Lawsons Regent bloodlines,” he said.

“These bulls were chosen for their high indexes, including high growth and low birthweight.”

Also on offer from the Bentinks will be 25 Angus second calvers, 25 third calvers and 25 fourth calvers.

These will be PTIC and will start calving from February 20, according to Mr Bentink.

“These females were mated to bulls that go back to Lawsons Bartel blood,” he said.

“Bartel is a well-known sire and we went with this line to capitalise on good intramuscular fat figures, high eye muscle area and high growth.”