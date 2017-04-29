 

Tight finish for Gingin heifer title

29 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
This year top honours in the Gingin Heifer Competition went to first-time entrant Tim Croot, Koorian, who scored impressively to win the commercial section, when his pen of four Angus heifers scored 92 points out of a possible 100. Pictured with the winning pen were Dan and Amy Devantier, Koorian.
This year top honours in the Gingin Heifer Competition went to first-time entrant Tim Croot, Koorian, who scored impressively to win the commercial section, when his pen of four Angus heifers scored 92 points out of a possible 100. Pictured with the winning pen were Dan and Amy Devantier, Koorian.

A LARGE crowd followed a closely-fought Gingin Heifer Competition last week.

The competition held last Thursday toured 15 properties in the greater Gingin area with 104 heifers on show.

Travelling in convoy from farm to farm throughout the day, a crowd of onlookers watched the judging of the heifers take place at each property with judge Kevin Yost, Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs, Toodyay, given the tough job of picking the winners.

Mr Yost was asked to judge the heifers on their suitability as future breeders and award points for temperament, structural soundness, femininity, carcase quality and evenness of pen.

“It was a tight competition with only four points separating the placegetters in the commercial section,” Mr Yost said.

This year top honours went to first-time entrant Tim Croot, Koorian, who scored impressively to win the commercial section, when his pen of four Angus heifers scored 92 points out of a possible 100.

James Redford, Mogumber Holdings, came in a close second with 91 points also with Angus heifers while third place went to another first-time entrant, Edward Grant, with 90 points for a pen of Red Angus heifers. Fourth place was a tie between David Roe, Benalong and Alan Greenwell, Bullrush Farms, on 89 points, both with Angus heifers.

A new trophy for the ‘best four stud heifers’ was donated this year by Angus stud breeders Dale and John Jansen, Fernwood Farm, who incidentally took out first and second place.

Mr Yost said it was a privilege to be asked to judge the Gingin Heifer Competition which goes from strength to strength each year.

“Breeders in the greater Gingin area are to be commended for their efforts towards producing top quality beef,” he said.

“This competition encourages breeders to strive for better animal quality which leads to improved soundness in their breeding stock which was clearly evident as the competition moved around from farm to farm.

“Judging was certainly a tough job this year.”

The lunch-time stop gave the large crowd an opportunity to view the 10 heifers recently won in the Farm Weekly – WA Angus BreedersWin 10 Heifers competition by Stephen and Selga Beckwith who also hosted lunch, which was generously sponsored by the local Gingin Bendigo Bank represented on the day by Stephen Fidge and the wind-up event was hosted by Gloria and Murray Hyne at the local Gingin Scout Hall.

Competition organiser George Gifford extended his thanks to the competition entrants, sponsors and to the judge.

“We absolutely depend on our sponsors and on breeders being willing to enter the competition,” Mr Gifford said.

“This competition is a fantastic opportunity to see what can be and is being achieved in the local area so we’re glad to see numbers increasing.

“The cattle don’t look too bad either.”

Mr Gifford wished to particularly thank the lunch and dinner hosts and sponsors W & J Greenwell, Merial, Bendigo Bank, Gingin Fuel and Tyres, Zoetis, Westcoast Livestock and Primaries.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
The Minister of Ag can use WA's Gene Technology Act 2006 to manage GM & GM-free crops for market
light grey arrow
Time will judge if they can implement what growers are asking for. Not what a director
light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables