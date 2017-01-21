ARE you interested in purchasing beef weaners?

Then you shouldn't miss the Elders Boyanup weaner sale on Wednesday, January 25, where a quality yarding of 1000 weaners will be penned and a number of heifer lines will be ideally suited as future breeders.

Kicking off at 1pm, all cattle will be weaned for a minimum of 14 days and due to the admirable season many of the annual drafts are expected to be in good condition.

"We have some really good quality weaners coming into the sale with a good percentage being first drafts," Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said.

"A large number of the weaners coming in are Angus weaners with the balance being British bred and Euro crosses.

"With a high standard of cattle coming into this sale, some of the heifers will suit those who may be interested in purchasing young females to use as future breeders.

"All of the weaners coming in are weaned for a minimum of 14 days."

The largest nomination of 170 mixed-sex Angus weaners up for the takings comes from Richard and Robyn Walker, RF & RE Walker, Coonac Angus, Wilga.

The young, six to eight-month-old calves were weaned early January and with a breakdown of 140 steers and 30 heifers they are estimated to weigh between 270kg and 450kg.

The annual line-up of quality blacks is bred from Koojan Hills, Little Meadows, Blackrock and Ardcairnie genetics.

Kim Payne, K & AL Payne, Boyanup, will have a total of 101 Angus and Angus-Shorthorn mixed-sex weaners on offer.

These include 38 Angus heifers and all are guaranteed unmated, with a couple of lines ideally suited as future breeders.

There will also be 43 Angus steers and 20 Angus-Shorthorn steers in the line-up that were weaned in late December and at the time given a 7in1 injection.

The 8-10mo weaners are estimated to weigh between 280-380kg and are based on Blackrock, Monterey and Diamond Tree Angus genetics.

In demand will be the 100 Black Simmental-Angus, mixed-sex weaners offered by the Yates Family Trust, Collie.