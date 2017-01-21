ARE you interested in purchasing beef weaners?
Then you shouldn't miss the Elders Boyanup weaner sale on Wednesday, January 25, where a quality yarding of 1000 weaners will be penned and a number of heifer lines will be ideally suited as future breeders.
Kicking off at 1pm, all cattle will be weaned for a minimum of 14 days and due to the admirable season many of the annual drafts are expected to be in good condition.
"We have some really good quality weaners coming into the sale with a good percentage being first drafts," Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said.
"A large number of the weaners coming in are Angus weaners with the balance being British bred and Euro crosses.
"With a high standard of cattle coming into this sale, some of the heifers will suit those who may be interested in purchasing young females to use as future breeders.
"All of the weaners coming in are weaned for a minimum of 14 days."
The largest nomination of 170 mixed-sex Angus weaners up for the takings comes from Richard and Robyn Walker, RF & RE Walker, Coonac Angus, Wilga.
The young, six to eight-month-old calves were weaned early January and with a breakdown of 140 steers and 30 heifers they are estimated to weigh between 270kg and 450kg.
The annual line-up of quality blacks is bred from Koojan Hills, Little Meadows, Blackrock and Ardcairnie genetics.
Kim Payne, K & AL Payne, Boyanup, will have a total of 101 Angus and Angus-Shorthorn mixed-sex weaners on offer.
These include 38 Angus heifers and all are guaranteed unmated, with a couple of lines ideally suited as future breeders.
There will also be 43 Angus steers and 20 Angus-Shorthorn steers in the line-up that were weaned in late December and at the time given a 7in1 injection.
The 8-10mo weaners are estimated to weigh between 280-380kg and are based on Blackrock, Monterey and Diamond Tree Angus genetics.
In demand will be the 100 Black Simmental-Angus, mixed-sex weaners offered by the Yates Family Trust, Collie.
There will be 73 top young heifers, which will suit breeding purposes, while their 27 steer counterparts won't disappoint.
The Bonnydale Black Simmental bred calves are 10mo, were weaned in early January and have been given a drench and treated with 7in1.
The heavy steers are expected to average 400kg plus, while the stylish females will average between 280-350kg.
With a customary yarding of 76 mixed-sex Angus weaners are MD & LJ Armstrong, Northcliffe.
With 55 per cent steers and 45pc heifers, the well-grown line is expected to average 320-380kg at only 9-11 months.
They stem from 80 to 100 top quality Angus females and are sired by Diamond Tree bulls.
Boddington producer JL & J Gibbs annual draft of 72 Poll Hereford mixed-sex weaners and 25 Red Angus-Poll Hereford mixed-sex weaners isn't to be missed.
The 25 Poll Hereford and 13 Red Angus-Poll Hereford heifers will be more than suitable to breed from, while their steers counterparts of 47 Poll Herefords and 12 Red Angus-Poll Herefords are of sound quality.
All calves are May and June-drop and were weaned on January 9.
They should weigh between 260-370kg and are out of a herd of 160 Poll Hereford females and sired by Quaindering Poll Hereford sires and Willandra Red Angus sires.
Callanish Grazing, Donnybrook, will offer 60 mixed-sex, Charolais-cross weaners and 24 mixed-sex Angus calves, which will weigh 280-350kg, while Darkan operation Roemaire will offer of 24 Angus Simmental steers and 13 Angus-Simmental heifers.
The Roemaire calves are June to July-drop calves and sired by KDM Angus bull. They were weaned on January 8 and are expected to average between 250-330kg.
Other vendors nominating substantial draft include CM & DJ Forrest, Capel, with 60 mixed-sex Charolais weaners, Gypsy Hill, Margaret River, with a yarding of 50 mixed-sex Murray Grey and Angus youngsters and Oakland Farm, Capel, with their consignment of 25 mixed-sex Charolais weaners.