 

1000 beef weaners on offer at Boyanup

TRINITY EDWARDS
21 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Kim Payne, K & AL Payne, Boyanup, will have a total of 101 Angus and Angus-Shorthorn cross, mixed-sex weaners up for the takings. There will be 38 Angus heifers to purchase and all are guaranteed unmated, with a couple of lines ideally suited as future breeders.
Kim Payne, K & AL Payne, Boyanup, will have a total of 101 Angus and Angus-Shorthorn cross, mixed-sex weaners up for the takings. There will be 38 Angus heifers to purchase and all are guaranteed unmated, with a couple of lines ideally suited as future breeders.

ARE you interested in purchasing beef weaners?

Then you shouldn't miss the Elders Boyanup weaner sale on Wednesday, January 25, where a quality yarding of 1000 weaners will be penned and a number of heifer lines will be ideally suited as future breeders.

Kicking off at 1pm, all cattle will be weaned for a minimum of 14 days and due to the admirable season many of the annual drafts are expected to be in good condition.

"We have some really good quality weaners coming into the sale with a good percentage being first drafts," Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said.

"A large number of the weaners coming in are Angus weaners with the balance being British bred and Euro crosses.

"With a high standard of cattle coming into this sale, some of the heifers will suit those who may be interested in purchasing young females to use as future breeders.

"All of the weaners coming in are weaned for a minimum of 14 days."

The largest nomination of 170 mixed-sex Angus weaners up for the takings comes from Richard and Robyn Walker, RF & RE Walker, Coonac Angus, Wilga.

The young, six to eight-month-old calves were weaned early January and with a breakdown of 140 steers and 30 heifers they are estimated to weigh between 270kg and 450kg.

The annual line-up of quality blacks is bred from Koojan Hills, Little Meadows, Blackrock and Ardcairnie genetics.

Kim Payne, K & AL Payne, Boyanup, will have a total of 101 Angus and Angus-Shorthorn mixed-sex weaners on offer.

These include 38 Angus heifers and all are guaranteed unmated, with a couple of lines ideally suited as future breeders.

There will also be 43 Angus steers and 20 Angus-Shorthorn steers in the line-up that were weaned in late December and at the time given a 7in1 injection.

The 8-10mo weaners are estimated to weigh between 280-380kg and are based on Blackrock, Monterey and Diamond Tree Angus genetics.

In demand will be the 100 Black Simmental-Angus, mixed-sex weaners offered by the Yates Family Trust, Collie.

There will be 73 top young heifers, which will suit breeding purposes, while their 27 steer counterparts won't disappoint.

The Bonnydale Black Simmental bred calves are 10mo, were weaned in early January and have been given a drench and treated with 7in1.

The heavy steers are expected to average 400kg plus, while the stylish females will average between 280-350kg.

With a customary yarding of 76 mixed-sex Angus weaners are MD & LJ Armstrong, Northcliffe.

With 55 per cent steers and 45pc heifers, the well-grown line is expected to average 320-380kg at only 9-11 months.

They stem from 80 to 100 top quality Angus females and are sired by Diamond Tree bulls.

Boddington producer JL & J Gibbs annual draft of 72 Poll Hereford mixed-sex weaners and 25 Red Angus-Poll Hereford mixed-sex weaners isn't to be missed.

The 25 Poll Hereford and 13 Red Angus-Poll Hereford heifers will be more than suitable to breed from, while their steers counterparts of 47 Poll Herefords and 12 Red Angus-Poll Herefords are of sound quality.

All calves are May and June-drop and were weaned on January 9.

They should weigh between 260-370kg and are out of a herd of 160 Poll Hereford females and sired by Quaindering Poll Hereford sires and Willandra Red Angus sires.

Callanish Grazing, Donnybrook, will offer 60 mixed-sex, Charolais-cross weaners and 24 mixed-sex Angus calves, which will weigh 280-350kg, while Darkan operation Roemaire will offer of 24 Angus Simmental steers and 13 Angus-Simmental heifers.

The Roemaire calves are June to July-drop calves and sired by KDM Angus bull. They were weaned on January 8 and are expected to average between 250-330kg.

Other vendors nominating substantial draft include CM & DJ Forrest, Capel, with 60 mixed-sex Charolais weaners, Gypsy Hill, Margaret River, with a yarding of 50 mixed-sex Murray Grey and Angus youngsters and Oakland Farm, Capel, with their consignment of 25 mixed-sex Charolais weaners.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
People need to get their facts straight before they make a story like this. This fire was
light grey arrow
I have worked as a shearer for 50 + Years many sheds just the same as when I first
light grey arrow
If any complains about this then, they simply aren't Australian and as Bob Hawke famously said
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables