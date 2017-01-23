LAST week's Elders Boyanup weaned weaner sale at Boyanup was best described by Elders Capel representative Rob Gibbings: "Little in numbers but not in quality".

A total of 421 calves of the advertised 600 made an appearance, with the silence golden and appreciated by all.

The quality and weights of the calves were excellent and attracted strong support to possibly be slightly dearer than recent sales for the weights.

Steer calves sold strongly to $1440, paid at the heavy end, while 390c/kg was the top for lightweights.

Heifers also sold from a low of 300c/kg to 348c/kg and $1248 top.

A highlight of the sale was the offering of a steer from Marc Piantoni to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

It's a condition very close to the hearts of the Piantoni and Pianta families, with one-year-old Jackson Pianta currently in Princess Margaret Hospital receiving treatment for the condition.

Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, stepped up and paid $1440 at 320c/kg for the 450kg calf.

The first pen held 10 Charolais vealer weaners weighing 451kg, and these sold to Willowbank at 316c/kg and $1424.

The first few pens were all heavy calves, with T & R Wrigglesworth selling three averaging 452kg for 316c/kg and $1427 to Willowbank, the volume buyer at the sale.

A pen of slightly lighter calves from J & L Kirkham weighing 420kg went on the same truck at 326c/kg and $1370.

Saunders Beach, Donnybrook, had several lines of different breeds starting with two Charolais averaging 420kg also going to Willowbank at 300c/kg and $1260.

Bill Kessell, Elders Donnybrook, broke the Willowbank monopoly paying $1240 at 322c/kg for three Murray Grey steers weighing 385kg from Meljabre.

The best of the Gemhurst Simmental steers were a pen of seven weighing 396kg with these going to HNH Grazing for $1324 and 334c/kg.

A line of 11 similar steers sold account Bass and Pinch, Boyup Brook, joined these at $1206 and 326c/kg.

Willowbank also liked the Bass and Pinch calves, snapping up a pen of nine for $1316.