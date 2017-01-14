IT is a far cry from their dairy farming beginnings in Kalgoorlie, but Max and Bev Pollard's Murray Grey herd has been roaming Gibson farm land for the past 30 years.

And there is no stopping them from continuing to run the Murray Greys which have been bringing home the bacon (or should we say steak?) consistently for so many years.

"Too many people chop and change the breeds they run," Max said.

"I tried a few different things, but once I found something that worked, I stuck with it and the results have been positive."

Max and his wife Bev moved to the 800 hectare (2000ac) property in Gibson in 1976 from Kalgoorlie when it became clear the new direction the dairy industry was headed wasn't conducive to producers giving it a go in the Goldfields.

"The highs and lows of the season in Kalgoorlie are obviously very different to the conditions in prime dairy country and the new regulations made it virtually impossible for us to achieve the quotas set by industry," Max said.

"So we had to shut up shop.

"We'd already had the farm in Gibson for about 10 years before we moved here because we were using it to stock our heifer calves from Kalgoorlie and to grow most of our hay for the dairy.

"But we decided to give beef a try so we moved down permanently with the 300 Friesian cows we had.

"I put blacks over them initially but eventually I got rid of them and I bought in the Murray Greys which I've now had for 30 years."

Max said the reason behind the choice of the Murray Grey breed was simple.

"The Murray Greys were what was around at the time," he said.

"There were also Herefords but I didn't like the look of them and they had some eye issues.

"The Greys are a nice looking cow with very similar traits to the Angus breed which is obviously so popular.

"They also have an edge on the blacks with their excellent temperament which was the main reason I made the choice and I've been happy with my decision."

Max now runs around 200 head of Murray Grey cattle, divided into five mobs.