THE Styles family has been farming land in Condingup, east of Esperance, since the area was cleared decades ago.

Beef has always played an important role in the family's farming operation but son David is taking his side of the business in a different direction.

David, his wife Suzie and children Mietta, Elsie, Brydee and Naite, have caught the Angus disease.

The family used to run Herefords but David saw the potential the Angus breed could bring to the enterprise.

"The Herefords had a few problems," David said.

"There were some eye issues and they got that bit too fat which isn't what lotfeeders are looking for.

"The progression into Angus was an obvious choice.

"This is because they're hardy and do well in the area.

"We've only had them for a couple of years now and the results have been good.

"We've moved away from eye cancer problems, not to mention the easy marketability of the Angus breed."

David and Suzie lease a farm from David's parents, putting the couple in charge of 800 hectares and 150 breeders.

The Styles family is a fantastic example of a young family willing to try new things to move their business forward.

To continue growing their business which also currently includes a cropping rotation and a hay contracting business, the Styles family is looking at increasing the number of breeders in their herd.

"There's still some Hereford and Murray Grey blood left in the herd," David said.

"But we mostly buy in bulls from Esperance local Angus stud Allegria Park to continue introducing that Angus quality into the self-replacing herd.

"We currently still use some bulls we've bred on property but we're looking at moving towards completely outsourcing our genetics in the future."

The bulls join the breeding herd at the beginning of June for three months on rotation at a four per cent ratio.

"We put the bulls in with the heifers a bit earlier than we do with the cows, just to give the heifers a bit more of a break in between calves," David said.