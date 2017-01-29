FLAT Rocks farmer Clive Reinke farms Angus cattle with his brother-in-law Doc Baker.

He credits the Angus breed for the fact there are still cattle in his paddocks while many neighbouring producers in the Kojonup, Tambellup and Broomehill regions have sold their herds to make way for more cropping hectares.

To put it simply, the family's Angus cattle outperform their mixed breed counterparts.

Operating in partnership on Clive's family's original farm, Clive and Doc run a mixed herd of 131 breeders, which also includes some Murray Grey and Limousin genetics from days gone by.

Clive's father Geoff Reinke always ran cattle apart from a three or four year hiatus in the 1980s when beef prices sky rocketed and the family saw an opportunity to cash in its herd.

His passion for cows was somewhat born from his frustration with his own father who, according to Geoff, could never be convinced to buy any well-bred cows despite having had many opportunities to pick up lines of top class Shorthorns and various crosses - a mentality symptomatic of the tough times.

But following the total clearance of the Reinke's herd in the 1980s it reestablished itself stronger than ever.

Geoff started breeding his mixed herd to Angus bulls and Clive and Doc have continued to live up to the task, even after Geoff's passing a couple of years ago.

"Angus cattle perform really well here in any given season so sticking with them has never been a question," Clive said.

"Dad started breeding from an Angus bull and had a plan to send the herd in that direction so we have just kept with it."

Clive and his family have been buying bulls from the Toovey family's Boyacup stud ever since Geoff first dabbled with Angus and the bulls and their replacement heifer progeny are helping Clive and Doc to slowly breed out the other lines of cattle.

Remnants of coloured cattle still remain but as older cows at the end of the line are culled for age they are slowly being replaced with more and more Angus heifers.