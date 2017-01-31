 

Angus hardiness pleasing for Alps

COURTNEY WALSH
31 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Brad and Jess Alp, Gingin, with their daughter Katie among a mob of their glossy Angus breeders having a lazy mid-morning snack.
And we want good doing, easy maintenance cattle so the Angus were the obvious choice.
Brad and Jess Alp, Gingin, with their daughter Katie among a mob of their glossy Angus breeders having a lazy mid-morning snack.

THERE isn't much fault to find in the Angus breed according to the Alp family, Wakedale Farm.

The family has been farming at Gingin since the 1940s and cattle have always played a role in the operation, with the breeding herd starting off with a mixture of Shorthorns and Herefords.

Today, the cattle on the Gingin property are all black.

Father and son duo Ron and Brad Alp agree on one simple and all important factor: "the Angus cattle just always seem to do that bit better than the rest".

Ron remembered other producers in the area going black years ago because of the hardiness of the breed.

"At the break of the season, the Angus cattle would be feeding in the swamps happily, but the Herefords would be at the fence waiting for a bale of hay," Ron said.

"And we want good doing, easy maintenance cattle so the Angus were the obvious choice."

In terms of breeding a quality herd, Ron and Brad agreed there is plenty of choice if you can make the winning bid at the sales.

"The trouble is, we usually pick the bulls everyone else has got their eye on," Ron said.

Brad was the losing bidder on the top price Kapari bull at the Gingin sale last year.

"But we've had no problems acclimatising bulls to our environment when we've bought from south of us," Brad said.

"We really like Koojan Hills and Mordallup as well as a lot of the studs north of us, so we always have a toss up on our hands when we're buying in bulls."

The Alps run 270 Angus breeders on their Gingin property and in addition to breeding their own replacement bulls, they buy in one top notch bull every year.

The replacement bulls are always the progeny of the new bulls for genetic diversity.

The option of artificial insemination is in the back of Brad's mind for the 2017 season.

"We've done AI before but we got a bit time poor so it wasn't a priority," Brad said.

"But I like the idea of AI because it means we can watch how the progeny from internationally sourced semen does at studs locally before we commit to buy.

"That is the beauty of being a commercial breeder - we don't have to be ahead of the curve.

"I don't mind being three or four years behind stud breeders so I can know what the calves will be like on the ground.

"Another perk of AI is it cuts out the huge expense of buying bulls at the current prices."

Ron agreed and added they are spoilt for choice across Australia and the world with Angus genetics.

"There are so many people out there doing amazing things with their Angus herds," Ron said.

When looking for a bull, the family agreed it was about length, width and depth.

"If you've got those, you can't go wrong," Ron said.

Brad said the current focus of the breeding program is 200-day growth rate.

"We've changed the way we sell our cattle so more weight earlier has become important," Brad said.

"We were growing our calves out to 18mo before selling, but now we're selling them as grassfed weaners to fatteners down south so they're obviously more appealing to buyers if they've got early weight.

"But we're trying not to neglect the other important figures."

Brad's wife Jess said the change meant for a bit of a juggling act in the selection process.

"The aim is to focus on that 200-day weight but not compromise on calving ease and docility," she said.

But the decisions made so far have obviously been good ones.

"A few years ago we went for four years without having to pull a calf out of a heifer," Brad said.

"And our herd is very docile - we want to be able to have our daughter in the yards and not be worrying about testy cattle."

The Alps breed their own replacement heifers, keeping about 50 of 120 heifers each year and culling heavily.

April-born steer weaners are sold at nearly eight months old and go direct for grass fattening south of Perth.

The cull heifers are fed on a grain mix for a while before they are sold direct into the international market or at auction at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

"We try to move them on pretty quickly at around that 8mo mark because it just gets too dry up here in the summer," Brad said.

"They lose that spring shine if we keep them here too long, so we find it's best to keep them moving while they look really good."

The weaners might move on from Wakedale Farm quickly, but it sounds like that reliable Angus breed won't be.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Professional ag drone companies have full insurance. Check before you employ them, its the only way.
light grey arrow
"Two years later in went under"? Businesses don't go under overnight, sounds like rats jumping
light grey arrow
Ho hum.... very few of these "investors" actually understand the true value of a well managed
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables