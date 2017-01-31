THERE isn't much fault to find in the Angus breed according to the Alp family, Wakedale Farm.

The family has been farming at Gingin since the 1940s and cattle have always played a role in the operation, with the breeding herd starting off with a mixture of Shorthorns and Herefords.

Today, the cattle on the Gingin property are all black.

Father and son duo Ron and Brad Alp agree on one simple and all important factor: "the Angus cattle just always seem to do that bit better than the rest".

Ron remembered other producers in the area going black years ago because of the hardiness of the breed.

"At the break of the season, the Angus cattle would be feeding in the swamps happily, but the Herefords would be at the fence waiting for a bale of hay," Ron said.

"And we want good doing, easy maintenance cattle so the Angus were the obvious choice."

In terms of breeding a quality herd, Ron and Brad agreed there is plenty of choice if you can make the winning bid at the sales.

"The trouble is, we usually pick the bulls everyone else has got their eye on," Ron said.

Brad was the losing bidder on the top price Kapari bull at the Gingin sale last year.

"But we've had no problems acclimatising bulls to our environment when we've bought from south of us," Brad said.

"We really like Koojan Hills and Mordallup as well as a lot of the studs north of us, so we always have a toss up on our hands when we're buying in bulls."

The Alps run 270 Angus breeders on their Gingin property and in addition to breeding their own replacement bulls, they buy in one top notch bull every year.

The replacement bulls are always the progeny of the new bulls for genetic diversity.

The option of artificial insemination is in the back of Brad's mind for the 2017 season.

"We've done AI before but we got a bit time poor so it wasn't a priority," Brad said.

"But I like the idea of AI because it means we can watch how the progeny from internationally sourced semen does at studs locally before we commit to buy.