JUST on 40 potential buyers registered for Jim and Pam McGregor’s 20th annual on property Ardcairnie Angus bull sale, just south of Kojonup last Tuesday and they were presented with a catalogue of 88 April to July 2016 drop bulls backed by extensive breeding backgrounds and Estimated Breeding Values.

The catalogue of 88 bulls offered was up somewhat on last year when 69 were catalogued, the policy at Ardcairnie being that every bull for sale is offered in the sale.

Included in the sale catalogue with each bull being offered is an upset price and once this is bid the auction continues.

Elders stud stock auctioneer Nathan King had little trouble getting an opening bid running through the first 20 bulls, so much so that lot two with an upset price of $5000 was finally knocked down at $10,500 to RF & RE Walker, Donnybrook, who went on later to buy another at $7000.

However the top price on the day came just under halfway through the sale when lot 50 was offered.

So highly thought of by Jim and Pat McGregor, they earlier had 200 straws of semen collected for use in their stud with no further call on the bull.

With an upset price of $5750 (being the highest in the catalogue) this quickly rose to more than $10,000 and it became a two-way bidding tussle until at $12,250 it was knocked down to GMC Corporation, Denmark, bid by farm manager Greg Godden who had earlier bought one at $7500.

Mr Godden left before the sale had finished however principal of GMC Corporation Grant McCleary later said farming country west of Denmark had been purchased along with more than 200 top Angus mated cows as a new venture for the corporation.

Their new top sire, M218, is by Ardcairnie F96 and has a good mix of top Australian Angus studs and home bloodlines, hence the McGregors collecting the 200 straws of semen.

EBV’s for M218 include figures of + 54, +92 and + 136 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +16 milk, +122 mature cow weight, +7.7 EMA, $135 Angus Breeding Index, $116 Domestic Index, $142 Heavy Grain Index and $124 Heavy Grass Index.