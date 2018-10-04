A BIG jump in the number of teams competing across all classes made for a hotly-contested interbreed beef cattle group judging at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show.
With the individual breed judging done and dusted for another year, attention turned to the main arena last Wednesday with the groups kicking off the interbreed judging.
And exhibitors didn’t disappoint.
Not only did they deliver more cattle from last year’s show for the judges to preside over, a common comment heard from judges in all classes was the depth of quality through all breed teams.
Judges Greg Ball, Singleton, New South Wales, Brent Fisher, Silverstream Charolais and Hereford studs, Christchurch, New Zealand and Nicole Nicholls, Tookawhile Charolais stud, Kyogle, NSW, assessed the teams for trueness to breed, uniformity, structural soundness and handler presentation.
And while the first place gongs went to European breeds, the podium places in all classes were awarded to a spread of Euro and British Breed exhibitors, highlighting the standard of the cattle paraded before them.
The breeders group kicked off proceedings with 10 teams vying for the interbreed title.
But it was the Kitchen family’s Bandeeka Simmental stud, Elgin, that got the judges’ tick of approval, finishing ahead of the Yost family’s Liberty Charolais stud, Toodyay, in second place and the Trainor family’s Gingin Speckle Park stud, Gingin, in third place.
Judge Greg Ball said all three top teams were tremendous representations of what each individual breed had to offer and was “a tough call”.
“As interbreed judges we have to decide which is the most complete group and has the best opportunity to take that breed into the future,” Mr Ball said.
“The Simmental group has a beautiful heifer, very functional cow and calf that is doing a great job and the bull up front is showing a lot of meat and real sire appeal.
“The Charolais group is another really strong group of three animals, lovely heifer and functional cow and calf and a real powerhouse of a bull –a meat machine on four legs.
“The Speckle Park group is a very even group, a lovely young bull and heifer and tidy functional cow and calf.”
The biggest class of 11 teams entered the arena next for the interbreed group of three heifers less than two-years-old.
In an unanimous decision, judges awarded first place to the Terpstra family’s Aldgate Limousin stud, Waroona.
Young breeder Jai Thomas, JT Country Life Shorthorn stud, Murdoch, took second place and the Gingin Speckle Park stud finished third.
Judge Brent Fisher said the quality of the cattle overall across all breeds had been outstanding.
“I have only seen cattle in the Eastern States and a lot of cattle in New Zealand, Canada and USA and without doubt the top end across the board in this line-up of cattle is equally as good or better than you would find anywhere in the world,” Mr Fisher said.
“It takes a lot to get one good animal out and for studs to come out with three good animals is an exceptional achievement.
“The Limousins are very even in type and a quality line-up.
“To look back years ago and see where the Limousin cattle have come to is quite exceptional, they are the great improvers – carcase, softness and femininity is exceptional and a real credit.
“Speckle Park is a breed that hasn’t been around very long but has an outstanding quality line-up of heifers, lovely softness and very even and great types.
“The Shorthorns are another breed that have come a long way, they have softened them up, put a bit of thickness in them, soundness and done a terrific job.”
The group of three bulls concluded the interbreed group judging with six teams of bulls less than two-years-old.
The Liberty Charolais stud won the title for the fifth year in a row, followed by JT Country Life Shorthorn stud and the Kitchen family’s Bandeeka Red Angus stud, Elgin.
Judge Nicole Nicholls said the animals she had seen in WA were a great credit to all breeders.
“We take our judging job very seriously, we understand the effort, cost and time to bring the animals out in front of us,” Ms Nicholls said.
“The three top teams were the most even teams, and shows the quality of breeding at your properties.
“The Charolais are a really even group, all very similar in type and are soft Charolais that have the ability to finish and are structurally sound.
“The lead bull is an exceptional exhibit of the breed, I really like this calf, thick, long, deep and structurally sound.
“The Shorthorn team is a really great exhibit of the breed, I really liked these type of animals.
“They are thick, long and structurally sound and show good muscling characteristics.
“The Red Angus are also a great exhibit of the breed, structural sound, depth and strength of spine, good in the testicular department and handle their feet and legs really well.”