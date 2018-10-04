A BIG jump in the number of teams competing across all classes made for a hotly-contested interbreed beef cattle group judging at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show.

With the individual breed judging done and dusted for another year, attention turned to the main arena last Wednesday with the groups kicking off the interbreed judging.

And exhibitors didn’t disappoint.

Not only did they deliver more cattle from last year’s show for the judges to preside over, a common comment heard from judges in all classes was the depth of quality through all breed teams.

Judges Greg Ball, Singleton, New South Wales, Brent Fisher, Silverstream Charolais and Hereford studs, Christchurch, New Zealand and Nicole Nicholls, Tookawhile Charolais stud, Kyogle, NSW, assessed the teams for trueness to breed, uniformity, structural soundness and handler presentation.

And while the first place gongs went to European breeds, the podium places in all classes were awarded to a spread of Euro and British Breed exhibitors, highlighting the standard of the cattle paraded before them.

The breeders group kicked off proceedings with 10 teams vying for the interbreed title.

But it was the Kitchen family’s Bandeeka Simmental stud, Elgin, that got the judges’ tick of approval, finishing ahead of the Yost family’s Liberty Charolais stud, Toodyay, in second place and the Trainor family’s Gingin Speckle Park stud, Gingin, in third place.

Judge Greg Ball said all three top teams were tremendous representations of what each individual breed had to offer and was “a tough call”.

“As interbreed judges we have to decide which is the most complete group and has the best opportunity to take that breed into the future,” Mr Ball said.

“The Simmental group has a beautiful heifer, very functional cow and calf that is doing a great job and the bull up front is showing a lot of meat and real sire appeal.

“The Charolais group is another really strong group of three animals, lovely heifer and functional cow and calf and a real powerhouse of a bull –a meat machine on four legs.