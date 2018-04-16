AUSTRALIA’S reputation for high quality beef continues to be as important as ever with increased international competition in global export markets going forward into 2018.

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) produces an annual industry projections report on beef and live exports, this year predicting a challenging year ahead for Australian beef exports, up against increased production and exports from many of our major competitors including the United States and Brazil.

The Australian cattle industry projections 2018 report showed Australia’s boxed beef exports are expected to edge above one million tonnes shipped weight (swt), which will be larger than any year prior to 2013.

A key factor of this increase is attributed to the US market with consumers there continuing to increase their per capita consumption, which is keeping much of the increased beef production in the US on home shores and away from Australian export markets.

More broadly, the report said the global economy has a much more positive outlook than this time last year with key regions, including the US and many parts of Asia, registering improvements in key economic indicators.

Many developing markets are also marked for some significant improvements in household wealth which the report noted generally flows through to an increase in protein consumption which together with natural population growth, should see beef consumption keep on expanding globally.

The report showed Australian beef exports ended 2017 in line with 2016 levels at 1.01mt swt, with both chilled and frozen product consistent year-on-year.

There was an uplift in volumes to Japan and China which helped offset a drop in volumes to Korea and Indonesia.

Australia’s improving supply situation comes at the same time global supply is expected to increase by more than 1mt in 2018, meaning Australia will be competing in the international market with a strong supply of beef.

All up, Australian beef exports are expected to increase to 1.04mt swt in 2018 which is a modest increase on 2017 and down on 2013-2015 volumes, but stronger than any year prior to 2013.