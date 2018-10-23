AGENTS penned 124 cattle at the Manjimup combined agents store cattle sale last week with a small gallery of buyers present to compete on the yarding.

Quality was mixed, with some heavy cows the standouts.

Beef steers sold to $1120 and 288 cents a kilogram, while heifers made up to $920 and 235c/kg.

A large portion of the yarding were yearling bulls, these selling to $1000 and 278c/kg.

Cows sold consistently to reach $1566 and 204c/kg.

Landmark started the sale with 43 cattle all being from one vendor, S & V Danti, Manjimup.

The first animal offered, an Angus steer weighing 510 kilograms, sold for $1122 and 220c/kg when bought for Western Meat Packers (WMP).

Greg Jones then bid to 160c/kg for 11 Angus heifers at 367kg, spending $588.

Several pens of yearling bulls were all bought by Brett Chatley, Landmark Manjimup, for Landmark International, paying to $886 and 278c/kg.

Several cows in the offering went to WMP, with two weighing 617kg topping at $1260 and 204c/kg.

Other cows in the draft sold for $940, $1026 and $1244 between 180-204c/kg.

Three Angus steers from Killarney Instant Lawn Farm got the Elders section moving when Mr Jones paid $963 at 274c/kg for the 351kg steers.

Another three weighing 268kg were bought for Manjimup Bakery for the top of 288c/kg, costing $773.

A grey steer sold by J & DL Borgoais also went to the Manjimup Bakery for $729 and 270c/kg.

Two Murray Grey bulls from Nangara Grazing, Yornup, which weighed 382kg were bought for Landmark International at $941 and top price of 246c/kg.

Mr Jones then secured seven Murray Grey heifers weighing 312kg from J & DL Borgoais for $718, followed by three Angus sold account Killarney for $663, with both selling for 230c/kg.

All but one of the cows in the Elders catalogue were from MO & M Puttick, with a heavy Simmental cow at 870kg topping the day at $1566 and 180c/kg.

Three lighter cows sold for $1163 at the equal top of 204c/kg, with these all going to WMP.