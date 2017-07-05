PRODUCERS looking for quality store cattle should look no further than next week’s Landmark Boyanup store cattle sale.

In the sale on Friday, July 7, the Landmark South West team is expecting to yard 1200 head of cattle.

Landmark sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said the company was expecting another quality yarding of cattle and a feature of the yarding would be the large run of Friesian steers.

“There are some very large single vendor lines of Friesian steers nominated many of which are owner-bred and reared,” Mr Mosca said.

“The line-up will also include some quality first-cross steers and heifers, with many of the heifers ideal future breeders, plus there will be a good run of beef steers and heifers on offer.”

The sale will kick off with a good run of Friesian steers sold liveweight.

After offering 50 Friesian steers in last month’s sale NL & E Haddon, Busselton, will be back again with another large offering of black and white steers.

This month the Haddon family will truck in 55 Friesian steers aged 16-18 months old.

The steers are all owner-bred and reared by the Haddons who are currently milking 1300 cows.

Mr Mosca said the steers were well-grown and ready to go back out in the paddock and continue growing.

The steers will range between 380 to 450 kilograms.

Boyanup operation Laureldene Farms will be another big vendor when it trucks 50 black and white steers in the 18-20mo age bracket, weighing 420-480kg.

The majority of the steers are owner-bred and up to the usual good quality presented by the operation.

Other vendors to offer numbers in the older age bracket will include Raywell Farms, Waroona, which will present 31 head (24mo) and WS Partridge & Sons, Brunswick, will line-up 40 steers (18-22mo).

There will also be a number of big lines offered in the run of appraisal Friesian steers and poddies.

Vendors in this section will include Benger operation Mahaffey Family Trust with 30 steers (10-12mo), while SJ & RM Piggott & Son, Harvey, will present 20 head (12-16mo) and 15 poddies (6-10mo) and R & C Italiano & Son, Harvey, will offer 30 head (8-12mo).