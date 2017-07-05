PRODUCERS looking for quality store cattle should look no further than next week’s Landmark Boyanup store cattle sale.
In the sale on Friday, July 7, the Landmark South West team is expecting to yard 1200 head of cattle.
Landmark sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said the company was expecting another quality yarding of cattle and a feature of the yarding would be the large run of Friesian steers.
“There are some very large single vendor lines of Friesian steers nominated many of which are owner-bred and reared,” Mr Mosca said.
“The line-up will also include some quality first-cross steers and heifers, with many of the heifers ideal future breeders, plus there will be a good run of beef steers and heifers on offer.”
The sale will kick off with a good run of Friesian steers sold liveweight.
After offering 50 Friesian steers in last month’s sale NL & E Haddon, Busselton, will be back again with another large offering of black and white steers.
This month the Haddon family will truck in 55 Friesian steers aged 16-18 months old.
The steers are all owner-bred and reared by the Haddons who are currently milking 1300 cows.
Mr Mosca said the steers were well-grown and ready to go back out in the paddock and continue growing.
The steers will range between 380 to 450 kilograms.
Boyanup operation Laureldene Farms will be another big vendor when it trucks 50 black and white steers in the 18-20mo age bracket, weighing 420-480kg.
The majority of the steers are owner-bred and up to the usual good quality presented by the operation.
Other vendors to offer numbers in the older age bracket will include Raywell Farms, Waroona, which will present 31 head (24mo) and WS Partridge & Sons, Brunswick, will line-up 40 steers (18-22mo).
There will also be a number of big lines offered in the run of appraisal Friesian steers and poddies.
Vendors in this section will include Benger operation Mahaffey Family Trust with 30 steers (10-12mo), while SJ & RM Piggott & Son, Harvey, will present 20 head (12-16mo) and 15 poddies (6-10mo) and R & C Italiano & Son, Harvey, will offer 30 head (8-12mo).
Mackline Farms, Boyanup, will offer the biggest run of poddies after nominating 50 steers aged 4mo.
The run of first-cross cattle won’t disappoint and leading the way with these lines will be Scott River producers PJ & J Boley.
The Boley family, who are currently milking 1800 head, will offer 68 Angus-Friesian heifers.
In the breakdown there will be five head (14mo), 45 head (7-8mo) and 18 head (5-6mo).
The black beauties are all AI-bred and were reared in the Boley’s dairy.
Landmark Margeret River agent Jock Embry said the heifers were in good forward condition for the season.
“They are good well-bred, well-grown heifers which will be ideal to put away and mate next May,” he said.
The operation will also offer 14 Angus-Friesian steers (8-12mo).
Yarloop producers C & R Angi will also offer a couple of pens of owner-bred Angus-Friesians which are sure to create interest.
The Angi family’s offering will consist of eight Angus-Friesian steers and five Angus-Friesian heifers, which are all 14-18mo.
The steers will be offered liveweight and will weigh between 370-500kg.
After featuring with sizable drafts in the Friesian lanes both WA Partridge & Sons and SJ & RM Piggott & Son, will offer first-cross steers.
The Partridges will put forward 10 Devon cross (16-18mo), while the Piggotts have nominated 10 Angus-Friesians (12-16mo) and 10 Angus-Friesians (6-10mo).
There will be a good run of beef cattle on offer to suit a range of buyers from graziers through to lotfeeders.
Rosedale Farms, Waroona, will offer the largest numbers in these pens when it trucks in 75 Murray Grey cross heifers (18mo), 30 Angus cross heifers (7mo) and 30 Angus cross bulls (7mo).
Cattle from the Bridgetown/Boyup Brook area will also feature strongly in these pens with JHH Bowie and JS Fredericks, Bridgetown and Bondfield Farms, Boyup Brook, all offering numbers.
Regular vendors JHH Bowie will offer 22 Angus steers (14mo) and 15 Angus heifers (10-12mo), while Bondfield Farms offering will consist of 20 Charolais-Angus cross (10 steers and 10 heifers) in the 14-16mo age range.
Bridgetown operation JS Fredericks, will truck in 12 Chargrey steers and 42 Chargrey heifers which are all 12-14mo.
The sale will finish with the usual run of mated heifers and cows both mated and with calves at foot.
Offering the largest numbers here will be Ann Harris, Bridgetown, whose offering will consist of seven PTIC Murray Grey heifers, eight PTIC Murray Grey second calvers, seven PTIC Murray Grey third and fourth calvers, nine PTIC mature age Murray Grey cows and three PTIC Angus cross cows.
All the heifers and cows are PTIC to Murray Grey and Blonde d’Aquitaine bulls and are due to calve in January and February.
The operation will also offer 14 Murray Grey cows which have been running with Murray Grey and Blonde d’Aquitaine bulls.