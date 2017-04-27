GLENFLORRIE station is considered one of the most isolated stations in the south west Pilbara area.

The breathtaking views along the 80 kilometre access road is where Aticia Grey and her family call home.

Aticia and her brother Murray were raised at Glenflorrie when their parents Peter and Susan moved there in 1993.

Taking on the station management in recent years, Aticia said looking after 5500 head of Brahmans was an exciting opportunity.

“Growing up on the station I guess it got into my blood early,” she said.

“I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to continue living the lifestyle.

“My parents have done an incredible job developing Glenflorrie to where it is now from what they started with, and I am looking forward to seeing where we are in another 10 years time.”

With 197,000 hectares of rocky hills, spinifex flats and some washes with buffel grass scattered through out, the station was suited to the hardy Brahman.

Murray, who helps manage the station during peak times of the year, said it was an ideal breed for their area.

“We have a lot of wash-out country and the rivers run dry,” he said.

“When we moved here our rainfall averaged about 250 millimetres, but that has increased to about 305mm over the past 25 years.

“We have had about 220mm so far this season, so the place is looking very green.”

Aticia works the station full-time with Murray travelling between Glenflorrie and the family’s background property he runs with wife Adele, in Yathroo, in the State’s south.

The family is looking to expand its southern holdings to carry more young backgrounding stock and increase the country available on Glenflorrie for breeding.

“With the country we currently have, we can carry up to 2000 head in winter, across 1300 hectares,” Murray said.

“But in summer we can only carry around 400 to 600 head.”

Murray said it was an exciting time to be in the industry.

He said to have the extra land and more options would give them the opportunity to spell some of the station and gradually increase its breeder country, while more infrastructure was put in place, including establishing some new fenced paddocks.