IT all started with a six-year-old's passion for a Charbray cow and its Charolais calf.

Now that young woman is at the helm of a successful family farming enterprise breeding Charolais cattle.

Tegan Winterbottom has taken over management of the family farm, Saddleworth, from her father Tom and mother Karen.

The 1335 hectare property is situated at Allanooka, around 80 kilometres south east of Geraldton and 50km north east of Dongara.

"We are in a triangle between Dongara, Mingenew and Mullewa," Tegan said.

"My father and grandfather bought the property in 1969 and my grandfather was a Hereford man."

It was about 24 years ago, when Tegan was just six, family friends had some calving trouble and asked Tom to assist.

As it so happened they offered a little heifer to Tegan to buy - and so the story of their current enterprise began.

Tegan said her grandfather saw what a Charolais could do in the feedlot, in terms of hybrid vigour, and went out and purchased a Charolais bull.

Tegan and her father Tom were the ones that really made the overall switch to the breed and according to Tegan they have not looked back since.

Their farming enterprise has gone through many changes over the years, but has settled at a 50:50 ratio of cattle to cropping and their cattle enterprise consists of both a breeding program and a feedlot.

"Over the last 10 years we have gradually made the shift to 50:50 cattle and cropping," Tegan said.

"This combination works well for us and at present we have a breeding herd of 110 head.

"We use all Charolais bulls, but the older cows are mainly Angus with the younger cows and heifers being Charolais-Angus cross."

The breed was a success from day one with its ability to withstand and thrive in the environment, which is prone to harsh, hot and dry conditions.

The introduction of the Charolais bulls into their program 24 years ago, saw the Winterbottom family purchase their first sire from David and Jan Ellis's, Kooyong Charolais stud, Coolup.