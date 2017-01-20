BUYERS were out in force at last week's Elders Boyanup store sale and bid up strongly on their preferred cattle.

A quality line-up of first-cross unjoined heifers were a feature of the sale and buyers, who were looking for replacements after selling mated lines this season, responded accordingly pushing prices to a high of $2020.

The line-up of 243 heifers, which ranged from four months through to 20 months, averaged $1468 and nearly half the offering sold for more than $1500, even those in the four to eight-month-old bracket made more than $1000.

Not only were buyers strong on the first-cross, unmated heifers, they also bid hard on the other classes as well to ensure prices maintained current rates.

Friesian steers liveweight sold to $1445 and 285c/kg, while appraisal lines made up to $1130 and a few pens of Friesian bulls peaked at $650.

Liveweight beef steers sold to $1512 and 360c/kg and appraisal drafts peaked at $1190, while beef heifers liveweight made up to $1222 and 324c/kg.

A good run of mated cows topped at $2060 and cow/calf units returned a top of $2500.

Overall the sale averaged $1170 for the 794 head yarded.

The sale kicked off with the first-cross, unmated heifers and heifer-preparer specialists, who had sold mated lines late last year, were out in force to secure new heifers to mate and prepare for next season's mated sales.

Taking top price honours in this feature run was a pen of 12 well-grown, Angus-Friesian cross, offered by RJ & G Parravicini & Son, Harvey, when it was knocked down at $2020 to Elders Capel representative Rob Gibbings, who was bidding on behalf of the Roberts family, KS & EN Roberts & Son, Elgin.

A second pen of 10 Angus-Friesians from the Parravicini family also headed the Roberts family's way when Mr Gibbings secured them at $1880.

Mr Gibbings then went on to secure a pen of eight and a pen of 12 Murray Grey-Friesians for $2000 and $1840 respectively, from Uduc Brook Farms, Harvey, for the Roberts family.