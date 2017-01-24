 

Charolais bulls offer profit pathway

24 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Forty two Charolais bulls from seven leading WA studs will be offered at this year's WA Charolais Bull Sale on Thursday, February 2, at Brunswick. It will be the largest offering of Charolais bulls at one sale venue in WA this year.
BEEF producers looking to put more meat and muscle into their calves are encouraged to attend the sixth annual WA Charolais Bull Sale.

The sale will be held at the Brunswick showgrounds sale complex on Thursday, February 2, commencing at 1pm and will host the largest offering of Charolais bulls available at one sale venue in WA this year.

A total of 42 quality bulls will be on offer from seven leading WA Charolais studs.

Studs offering in the sale are Venturon stud, Boyup Brook, Liberty stud, Toodyay, Kooyong stud, Coolup, Downunder stud, Wooroloo, Bellevue stud, Bellevue, Wundam Glen stud, Boyup Brook and Spring Valley stud, Donnybrook.

Along with the renowned quality bulls presented by the studs, intending purchasers can bid with further confidence knowing all bulls on offer at the sale comply with the Charolais Society of Australia Code of Quality.

The Charolais breed was the first European breed to enter Australia, by way of semen imports from the UK and live animals from New Zealand in 1969, and continues to offer the commercial industry a pathway to profit.

Charolais Society of Australia WA Region chairperson Andrew Thompson said with the good rainfall received throughout most of the State last year, commercial producers have been able to market their calves early.

"Charolais-sired 'silver' calves have shown excellent growth and finish this season and this has resulted in high returns and premiums across saleyards State-wide," Mr Thompson said.

"With processors offering good prices for older bulls, now more than ever is a great opportunity to sell off older bulls and purchase young sires offering a pathway to profit.

"The outlook for the beef industry is strong and performance-recorded sires like the sires on offer in the sale, provide producers with the best opportunity to make their beef enterprise return the maximum profitability."

Charolais breeders believe passionately in the Society motto "Cross into Profit" and focus on producing bulls that offer real performance to commercial breeders.

It is well documented about the extra weight gain achievable with Charolais genetics and the vendors recommend this year's excellent offering to all prospective buyers.

Mr Thompson said the offering of 42 top quality young bulls from the seven different vendors is the largest offering of Charolais sires in WA at auction this year and will give purchasers an opportunity to select sires that best suit their breeding objective at the one venue.

All bulls in the sale are semen-tested and BVDV-tested negative and have passed inspection by Elders and Landmark agents.

The discerning commercial cattle producer can be assured that there will be a consistent quality of bulls throughout the sale and all are encouraged to attend if they want to cross into profit found in using a Charolais sire.

FarmWeekly

