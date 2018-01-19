WITH a beef-producing history that includes breeding and feeding, Phil Tomlinson is pretty well placed to assess cattle breeds and performance.

From the family farm at Balingup, Phil moved to Bremer Bay to farm in 1976 and took a herd of dairy cows and first-cross cows with him, as well as a stud herd of Herefords from the family’s Balingdale Poll Hereford stud, which was established by Phil’s father in the 1960s.

The stud was one of WA’s leading producers of Poll Hereford bulls and during its time was awarded many ribbons at shows throughout the State including Beef Week and the West Coast Classic.

After arriving in Bremer, Phil found the country there was too hard for the dairy-type cattle, so he made the move to running Herefords and Angus.

The Bremer property is also where the family made its first foray into lotfeeding, when in 1981 a few factors combined to prompt Phil to start grain feeding cattle.

“It wasn’t a great season and the calves were quite storey,” Phil said.

“At the same time the cattle market wasn’t that strong and we had a wet harvest and so considering all those factors, we decided to start feedlotting.

“There weren’t many feedlots in WA at that time so it was a bit of a learning curve.

“I fed our own calves to start with and then started to buy a few in and it grew and grew from there.”

The Tomlinsons farmed for many years at Bremer Bay, but in the early 2000s life took another turn when they purchased a property at Munglingup that was at one stage, part of Bedford Harbour station.

The property, known as Lake Shaster, comprised of more than 9000 hectares and this land area meant the Tomlisons were able to expand their cattle herd and the lotfeeding operation.

“We started with 1800 cattle there, we took the 500 head Hereford and Angus herd we were running at Bremer with us and also bought some cattle in to get numbers up,” Phil said.

“We eventually got to 2000 breeders and constructed a feedlot that had a 1500-head capacity and ran 11.5 months of the year.”