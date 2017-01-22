THERE'S an air of excitement around the kitchen table as the Jenour family and its farm manager John Matthews await the arrival of their first ever Charolais silver calves.

Due to hit the ground from February 11, the calves will signify the beginning of the Jenour family's new breeding direction on their Gelorup farm.

Utilising the Charolais breed to its full potential has been a long time coming for Mayne Jenour, whose mother and father, Joan and Ted, stocked the farm with a strapping herd of Herefords in the early years.

But following a clean-out of the initial cattle herd, Mayne, who lives in Perth, has spent more recent times breeding Charolais-Murray Grey cross cattle after he picked up a line of cows with calves at foot about 11 years ago.

Noticing the Charolais calf's rapid growth and early maturity, Mayne invested in some Charolais bulls to put back over the cows and he did for 12 or so years until it became increasingly difficult to find Charolais-Murray Grey replacement females.

So in 2015 when the Charolais-Murray Grey herd neared retirement and the last of the weaned calves were sold that November, the Jenour family had another total de-stock.

The beef market had taken a turn for the better and great money was being paid for beef into the USA for which Mayne's cattle weighed anywhere up to 900 kilograms a head.

He took the earnings from the cows and their weaned calves and waited for the 2016 Boyanup Special Sale where, buoyed by the market shift towards Angus females, he re-invested in 56 mated Angus heifers.

At that stage beef prices hadn't quite kicked to today's heady heights so it was a viable option and it meant the family didn't have to compromise on its beloved Charolais bulls.

Once the heifers dropped their first ever Angus calves last year, they were weaned and sold at Boyanup just a few weeks ago with the steers making a hair under $1300 and the heifers up to a sale-topping 372 cents a kilogram.

The herd was re-joined to the Jenour family's two Charolais bulls that were purchased from the WA Charolais Bull Sale in Brunswick in February 2016 to produce silver calves now and long into the future.