THERE'S an air of excitement around the kitchen table as the Jenour family and its farm manager John Matthews await the arrival of their first ever Charolais silver calves.
Due to hit the ground from February 11, the calves will signify the beginning of the Jenour family's new breeding direction on their Gelorup farm.
Utilising the Charolais breed to its full potential has been a long time coming for Mayne Jenour, whose mother and father, Joan and Ted, stocked the farm with a strapping herd of Herefords in the early years.
But following a clean-out of the initial cattle herd, Mayne, who lives in Perth, has spent more recent times breeding Charolais-Murray Grey cross cattle after he picked up a line of cows with calves at foot about 11 years ago.
Noticing the Charolais calf's rapid growth and early maturity, Mayne invested in some Charolais bulls to put back over the cows and he did for 12 or so years until it became increasingly difficult to find Charolais-Murray Grey replacement females.
So in 2015 when the Charolais-Murray Grey herd neared retirement and the last of the weaned calves were sold that November, the Jenour family had another total de-stock.
The beef market had taken a turn for the better and great money was being paid for beef into the USA for which Mayne's cattle weighed anywhere up to 900 kilograms a head.
He took the earnings from the cows and their weaned calves and waited for the 2016 Boyanup Special Sale where, buoyed by the market shift towards Angus females, he re-invested in 56 mated Angus heifers.
At that stage beef prices hadn't quite kicked to today's heady heights so it was a viable option and it meant the family didn't have to compromise on its beloved Charolais bulls.
Once the heifers dropped their first ever Angus calves last year, they were weaned and sold at Boyanup just a few weeks ago with the steers making a hair under $1300 and the heifers up to a sale-topping 372 cents a kilogram.
The herd was re-joined to the Jenour family's two Charolais bulls that were purchased from the WA Charolais Bull Sale in Brunswick in February 2016 to produce silver calves now and long into the future.
Mayne and his local Landmark stock agent Jamie Abbs, trawled the sale catalogue looking for bulls with a quiet temperament, low birthweight and high 400 day weight which led Mayne to buy the two bulls which are the sires of the farm's first silver calves due in February - one from Kooyong stud, Coolup and the other from Downunder stud, Wooroloo.
"It's an exciting time for us because we see silver calves as a smart long-term investment," Mayne said.
"They have a high-yielding carcase, are early maturing, appeal to buyers because of their uniformity in the sale pen and will be equally sought after by the lotfeeding and butchering markets.
"The popularity of the Angus breed means it will be easy for us to source replacement heifers.
"The addition of the Charolais sire with its substantial extra growth, early maturity and injection of hybrid vigour means we can't wait to see what our February calving will bring."
Thanks to an outstanding feed year in 2016 the Jenour family's cattle were in fantastic condition all year.
To capitalise on this, Mayne and John decided to put the bulls out with the cows one month earlier than usual.
Mayne said it means that when calving kicks off in February the cows will be at a good bodyweight for calving and milk production and depending on the timing of the break, will put them in good stead for the 2017 season.
"We are particularly interested to compare the growth rates of the Charolais cross calves with that of last year's purebred Angus calves," he said.
"The best of our steers last year were 381kg so we could potentially turn out vealers around 420kg with the small tweak in the time of mating and the positive influence of the Charolais genetics."
He also said selling decisions based on this season's silver calves will depend on where the best money is, come weaning time.
Mayne maintains that the addition of the Charolais genetics will mean a shift in his target market.
He said his silver calves will be a terminal-cross and highly suited to lotfeeding and slaughtering as opposed to his recently sold purebred Angus calves which were equally suitable for slaughtering or being used as heifer replacements.
He expects more income per head will come from the faster growth rates alongside a higher yielding carcase attributed to the infusion of the Charolais genetics.
The plan is to buy in lines of mated Angus heifers each year to use as herd replacements.
Giving birth to a moderately smaller live Angus calf as a first calver, will put the females in good stead to handle a larger Charolais silver calf in their following breeding years.
"In the long-term we are aiming to run a purebred herd of about 200 Angus females crossed to Charolais bulls," Mayne said.
"We have the capacity at the Gelorup farm for another 40 breeders and we have just purchased another farm at Donnybrook which will carry another 80 breeders.
"But we haven't decided what we're going to do there yet given the way cattle prices are at the moment.
"We run the cattle in two mobs alongside some first-cross Border Leicester-Merino ewes mated to Suffolk rams and are currently concentrating on improving our pastures with increased fertiliser applications and a perennial pasture program."
Apart from the Charolais breed's hybrid vigour and hefty growth figures Mayne and his family have also stuck with Charolais all these years because they recognise the importance of a wide WA gene pool and the availability of high quality seed stock.