PRODUCERS in the hunt for quality beef PTIC heifers will have the perfect opportunity to secure them at Boyanup in two weeks, when Landmark holds its Specially Selected Breeders Sale. Scheduled for Thursday, January 5, 2017, the sale will be a must for anyone looking to secure classy, well-bred beef females. The Landmark South West team has put together a top line-up of 440 beef heifers for the sale from some of the best breeding herds in the region. The majority of the yarding will be Angus heifers with 320 head on offer, but for producers looking for something other than black heifers, there will also be Murray Grey and Angus-South Devon cross heifers as well as Murray Grey and Charolais-Red Angus cross cows in the line-up. When it comes to purchasing, buyers will be able to buy with supreme confidence in terms of both quality and pregnancy and health (BVDV) status. In terms of the quality of the offering, this cannot be questioned, as the females on offer have undergone a rigorous selection criteria, when inspected by Landmark sale co-ordinators Darren Chatley and Ralph Mosca. When it comes to pregnancy status all the heifers on offer are PTIC and vendor-guaranteed. As with all Landmark South West female sales the heifers have been pregnancy tested within 30 days of the sale date. Also for the first time, like other Landmark female sales this season, all the heifers on offer have been ear-notched tested BVDV-free, giving buyers another reason to have supreme confidence in the line-up. Mr Chatley said it was another quality offering of heifers from a number of regular and well-known vendors, along with a couple of new vendors. "The sale is getting a name for the quality heifers offered and this year will be no different," Mr Chatley said. "The quality of the offering will be as good as ever as a result of the good season and a harder selection process. "Not only can buyers buy with confidence in terms of the quality of the heifers on offer and their pregnancy status this year, for the first time they can purchase with confidence in regards to the heifers BVDV-free status, as all the heifers have been ear-notched tested BVDV-free.

"This is something we chose to do this year following requests from purchasers in previous years and this now means buyers can purchase with supreme confidence on this health status too. "With the beef market being very buoyant at present the sale will be a perfect opportunity for prospective purchasers to select future breeders to either upgrade their breeders or increase their herd numbers." The largest vendors in the sale will be Cowaramup producers Mark and Peta-Jane Harris, Treeton Lake, with 56 quiet, feminine, rising two-year-old Angus heifers. The black beauties have been bred by the Harris family and are sired by Koojan Hills and Mordallup bulls. The Treeton Lake herd, which currently stands at 225 breeders, was established on cows purchased from the Bickley Park dispersal sale in 2009 and heifers purchased from the Mordallup stud. The family's aim over the years has been to breed a large-framed, roomy cow with good milk, ease of calving and good doing ability. The Angus heifers on offer have been mated to Mordallup Angus bulls and are due to calve from March 3 until May 12. All the heifers have received their 7in1 annual booster and were drenched with Dectomax and received a Selenium and B12 treatment in September. They will also be pregnancy-tested twice prior to the sale. Fellow long-time sale supporters the Muir family, Mordallup Angus stud, Manjimup, will also be one of the bigger vendors with a line of 48 genuine, purebred Angus heifers. This sale marks the fifth year the family has offered heifers in this sale and the offering provides producers with rare opportunity to source females from one of WA's most proven Angus herds. The unregistered, young females from the family's commercial herd are aged 19 to 22 months and have been joined to homebred, easy-calving Mordallup bulls. The classy maidens are due to calve from March 2 to May 8 and have received their Ultravac 7in1 booster, were vaccinated before mating with Pestigard and will be given liquid minerals in their water before the sale.

First time vendors Max & Jo Fry, SH Fry & Sons, Benger, will also have a large draft of Angus heifers in the sale when they truck in 45 heifers, from their property Shenfield, which has been in the family since 1894. The two-year-old heifers were purchased in as weaners from sales from renowned South West Angus herds last season. The line-up has been joined to Blackrock and Little Meadows Angus bulls and are due to calve from March 3 to May 5. The heifers have had all the health treatment including a drench, minerals, 7in1 annual booster and Pestigard as well as being pregnancy tested twice. Another return vendor in the sale with a line will be Cherylton Angus, Donnybrook. The operation will offer 53 black heifers based on Cherylton Angus bloodlines which it purchased in from a stud client. These heifers are back in calf to Cherylton Angus sires. As a result of veterinary foetal scanning the heifers are being sold in indicative calving date periods that are the result of the scanning - 33 head due from April 15 to April 22, 11 head due March 15 to March 22 and nine due from May 1 to May 8. After a success debut sale last year the Toovey family, LT Toovey & Sons, Cranbrook, will again feature with heifers. The Tooveys will offer 40 Angus heifers based on their own Boyacup Angus bloodlines. The 19-20mo heifers are in calf to Boyacup Angus bulls and will calve from February 24 to April 28. Karridale operation Frank Tomasi Nominees will offer its annual draft of heifers in the sale from its herd of 340 breeders, based on Mordallup and Monterey Angus bloodlines. Its offering will comprise of 38 rising 2yo heifers which are sired by Mordallup bulls and back in-calf to Mordallup bulls. These heifers are due to calve from February 23 to April 24. They have received their annual vaccinations and drench and had colbalt, selenium and copper in pellet form at pregnancy testing. The line-up of Murray Grey heifers will be headed by 40 heifers from Gary and Julie Buller, Monterey stud, Karridale.