 

Constantly on the move

JACINTA BOLSENBROEK
27 Apr, 2017 07:44 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Rory (left) with Mia (5), Joey (7), Tom (1), Darcie (9) and Kristie de Pledge take a break from work at Koordarrie station.

Rory (left) with Mia (5), Joey (7), Tom (1), Darcie (9) and Kristie de Pledge take a break from work at Koordarrie station.

Some of the Droughtmaster cattle at Koordarrie station, Onslow. On the back of a good season the de Pledges want to build up their herd.

Some of the Droughtmaster cattle at Koordarrie station, Onslow. On the back of a good season the de Pledges want to build up their herd.

Cattle happily grazing as a result of the good season on the boundary of Yanrey and Koordarrie station, Onslow.

Cattle happily grazing as a result of the good season on the boundary of Yanrey and Koordarrie station, Onslow.

Looking back, it was hard, but it was fun too

BUILT from the ground up, Koordarrie station, Onslow, is where Rory and Kristie de Pledge and their four children call home.

The original homestead was abandoned in the late 1970s and was unliveable for 30 years until the de Pledges set their eyes on it.

After first meeting at the neighbouring cattle station, Yanrey, in 2006, Rory and Kristie made it their dream to put life back into the cattle station and make it their own.

For 30 years the station was run alongside Yanrey as one business.

Rory said for years he would do mill runs out at Koordarrie and would always be on the lookout for the right spot.

After years he and Kristie picked the perfect location for a new homestead.

In 2010, the couple cleared a patch of ground and with help from the de Pledge family, they got to work.

They built new sheds, water tanks and infrastructure for the new homestead.

“It was a big job,” Rory said.

“Looking back, it was hard, but it was fun too.

“We were able to set up the homestead from scratch, make a plan and do it how we wanted to, instead of taking on hundreds of years worth of problems,” he said.

At the time Rory and Kristie had their first two children, Darcie and Joey.

Rory said they were spending time between the two stations.

While the homestead was being built, the family of four, lived in a caravan at Koordarrie.

The original abandoned homestead was to the east of the property and was not in a great location,” he said.

“Where the homestead is now is more central.

“We picked it (the location) because it was closer to the yards and to the water pipes.

“It looks very different now than what it did when we first it moved across – we have trees and grass now.”

Rory said when people first visited, they would be greeted with disbelief and surprise.

He said people couldn’t believe they lived, literally in the middle of nowhere.

All that has changed now – the homestead has green grass, trees and everything a family of six needs.

Yanrey and Koordarie officially became two separately-run station enterprises in 2013 – a dream come true for Rory and Kristie, who wanted to own and run their own station.

They have strong pastoral roots in WA, with more than four generations of pastoralists on both sides.

Before meeting Rory, Kristie worked at a number of well-known stations across Australia, in Kununurra, New South Wales and then to Victoria to work on a Quarter horse stud.

Kristie grew up on a sheep and cattle station, at Mt Phillip in the Gascoyne.

Rory grew up on Mandora station, 80 Mile Beach, south of Broome and later worked as a mechanic in Port Hedland, before moving back to station life at Yanrey.

In the rich history of Koordarrie, Kristie had family ties to the station.

Her grandmother was the caretaker of the old station homestead in the 70s and was one of the last people to live in there, before it became abandoned.

When they first came to the station, it ran about 2500 cattle.

Over the years they have increased that to more than 4000 Droughtmaster cattle, for domestic and international markets.

Three years ago, Rory said he had heard about Ultrablack and became interested in the breed.

He had been watching other pastoralists in the north move into Ultrablacks during that time and witnessed their success.

Recently he decided to try out the breed and purchased six Ultrablack bulls to put over the Droughtmaster line.

“We will always be Droughtmasters based,” he said.

“But we purchased these Ultrablacks from the Wheatbelt to give them a go here and see how they perform.”

Keeping up a good line of genetics, Rory purchased another six Droughtmaster bulls at Muchea this month.

“We have had a good season.”

“So we want to build up and maintain our herd.”

On average the rainfall at Koordarrie is about 270 millimetres, but already this season has seen about 320mm.

“We have been very lucky over the years,” he said.

“Last summer was dry but the winter rains really saved us.

“We have had a pretty good run out here.

“We are lucky the timing of us moving and setting our own station up has been good with beef prices and rain.”

Rory said the station would always be a work in progress.

With a strong emphasis on low-stress cattle handling he said building more laneways, cattle yards and fencing would be the next step for the station.

“You can never not keep improving,” he said.

“We want to keep developing our yards and add more fences and water points.”

Rory said genetics and developing the herd would continue to be the station’s focus.

A muster will be held in May with the main muster round in September.

Now living the dream, Rory and Kristie said stepping up as the next generation wasn’t always easy, but it was rewarding.

“We couldn’t have done it without the family support,” Rory said.

“We are all in it together, even though we have separate businesses we are still all there for each other.”

Rory said it was about taking every opportunity and working for it.

“We have worked hard for what we have,” he said.

“My mum and dad gave us all an opportunity and Polly (sister), Peter (brother-in-law) and Kim “Cob” (brother) and I have all grabbed the ball and run with it.

“We have all had to work hard to make it happen.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly
Jacinta Bolsenbroek

Jacinta Bolsenbroek

is a senior journalist at Farm Weekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
The Minister of Ag can use WA's Gene Technology Act 2006 to manage GM & GM-free crops for market
light grey arrow
Time will judge if they can implement what growers are asking for. Not what a director
light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables