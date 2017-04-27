BUILT from the ground up, Koordarrie station, Onslow, is where Rory and Kristie de Pledge and their four children call home.

The original homestead was abandoned in the late 1970s and was unliveable for 30 years until the de Pledges set their eyes on it.

After first meeting at the neighbouring cattle station, Yanrey, in 2006, Rory and Kristie made it their dream to put life back into the cattle station and make it their own.

For 30 years the station was run alongside Yanrey as one business.

Rory said for years he would do mill runs out at Koordarrie and would always be on the lookout for the right spot.

After years he and Kristie picked the perfect location for a new homestead.

In 2010, the couple cleared a patch of ground and with help from the de Pledge family, they got to work.

They built new sheds, water tanks and infrastructure for the new homestead.

“It was a big job,” Rory said.

“Looking back, it was hard, but it was fun too.

“We were able to set up the homestead from scratch, make a plan and do it how we wanted to, instead of taking on hundreds of years worth of problems,” he said.

At the time Rory and Kristie had their first two children, Darcie and Joey.

Rory said they were spending time between the two stations.

While the homestead was being built, the family of four, lived in a caravan at Koordarrie.

The original abandoned homestead was to the east of the property and was not in a great location,” he said.

“Where the homestead is now is more central.

“We picked it (the location) because it was closer to the yards and to the water pipes.

“It looks very different now than what it did when we first it moved across – we have trees and grass now.”

Rory said when people first visited, they would be greeted with disbelief and surprise.

He said people couldn’t believe they lived, literally in the middle of nowhere.

All that has changed now – the homestead has green grass, trees and everything a family of six needs.